Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:56 AM

190 Apartments for rent in Pikesville, MD with garage

Pikesville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
13 Units Available
The Courts of Avalon
9000 Iron Horse Ln, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,734
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,964
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,505
1395 sqft
Situated along Highway 129 and close to Druid Ridge Cemetery. Luxury apartments with bathtub, hardwood floors and a full range of kitchen appliances. Residents have use of tennis court, pool and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
51 Units Available
St. Charles At Olde Court
7900 Brookford Cir, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,107
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,551
1188 sqft
St. Charles at Olde Court Apartments is located at 7900 Brookford Circle Pikesville, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. St.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:45am
5 Units Available
Overlook at Woodholme
9050 Iron Horse Ln, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,690
1159 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1336 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1409 sqft
Modern full-service apartments in Pikesville, Maryland. Amenities include club room, business center and rooftop pool. Short drive to the I-795 or I-695, providing an easy commute to Baltimore.
Results within 1 mile of Pikesville
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
New North Roland Park - Poplar Hill
11 Units Available
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,125
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1274 sqft
Located close to downtown Baltimore with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have eat-in kitchens, open floor plans and walk-in closets. Community has a pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Glen
8 Units Available
Fordleigh Apartments
4008 Fordleigh Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$890
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
750 sqft
Fordleigh Apartments are located in Baltimore city just walking distance from local shops, and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Glen
6 Units Available
Park Plaza East & West
4016 Fords Ln, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$930
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
930 sqft
Park Plaza Apartments is located in Baltimore city just walking distance from local shops, and restaurants.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Avalon East Townhouse
26 Peregrine Court, Garrison, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
Available 07/01/20 Beautifully updated Avalon Townhouse including the garage available Summer 2020. Avalon East community rarely available for rent 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath spacious townhouse with a wood burning fireplace in the family room.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
New North Roland Park - Poplar Hill
1 Unit Available
1104 Bellemore Rd
1104 Bellemore Road, Baltimore, MD
5 Bedrooms
$4,900
5100 sqft
The views from the house are amazing. Also, the location is close to 6 prep schools and Route 83. It is a short drive to downtown Baltimore and Towson. Tenant pays for cable, WiFi, water, and gas and electric

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
4306 PEARLBERRY ROAD
4306 Pearl Berry Road, Randallstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
4580 sqft
Move right in to this Gorgeous FURNISHED (only) exclusive rental townhome in the Villages at Woodholme, a 55+ community (no occupants under 18 years old).
Results within 5 miles of Pikesville
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Foundry Centre
21 Garrison View Rd, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,114
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,544
1050 sqft
Stunning poolside homes with all modern conveniences: wooden cabinetry, large kitchens and sun-drizzled living spaces. Business center, clubhouse and dog park located on the site. Oversized closets and air conditioning. Close to Baltimore County schools.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Tuscany - Cantebury
27 Units Available
Broadview
105 W 39th St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$980
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1272 sqft
Close to West University Parkway and the Lacrosse Hall of Fame. Units include stainless steel appliances, patio or balcony, granite counters and walk-in closets. Community features pool table, clubhouse and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
29 Units Available
Donnybrook Apartments
7914 Knollwood Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,068
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
791 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,652
962 sqft
Convenient to Towson University and downtown areas; close to Baltimore. Welcoming community for pet owners. Cable-ready, carpeted apartments with 24-hour maintenance service. Close to public transportation.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
24 Units Available
The Winthrop
913 Southerly Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,399
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Green apartment community near Goucher College. Apartments feature flowing layouts with designer bathrooms and sleek kitchens. Multiple communal amenities, including a culinary lounge, game room, music practice studio, and health and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:21am
Tuscany - Cantebury
21 Units Available
Hopkins House
110 W 39th St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,121
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,312
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
1223 sqft
Come home to a Gold Star Award Winning Community! You will love this luxury high-rise that is just a short walk from Johns Hopkins University, the Baltimore Museum of Art and the Rotunda shopping center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
36 Units Available
Red Run Apartments
4300 Flint Hill Dr, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,230
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1295 sqft
Located close to Lakeside Blvd and New Town High School. Spacious apartments in garden-style buildings include stainless steel kitchen appliances, patio/balcony and lots of closet space. Community amenities include a community garden and pool.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:35am
16 Units Available
The Gates at Owings Mills
201 Owings Gate Ct, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,350
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This gated community provides easy access to the Northwest Expressway and AMC Owings Mills. A beautiful pool, well-equipped gym and garage parking are all onsite. Units feature granite countertops and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
12 Units Available
The Point at Owings Mills
9204 Appleford Cir, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,194
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to public transportation and Route I-795. Elegant floor plans with breakfast bar. Kitchens fully equipped with all appliances and in-unit laundry. Business center, clubhouse, courtyard, swimming pool and guest parking.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
17 Units Available
Greenwich Place Apartments
10090 Mill Run Cir, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,479
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1328 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,551
1526 sqft
Luxurious units with granite countertops, hardwood floors and all appliances, including a dishwasher and garbage disposal. Fireplace, large closets, patio/balcony, courtyard, clubhouse and swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
2 Units Available
The Point at Winterset
4700 Winterset Way, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,597
1176 sqft
Community amenities include a car-care center, a playground and a 24-hour gym. Garden-style apartments feature in-unit laundry, a fireplace and attached garages. Minutes from Foundry Row, the apartments are convenient to Routes 695 and 795.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
47 Units Available
Cascades Overlook
4606 Cascade Mills Dr, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,465
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1484 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Metro Crossing Apartments is located at 10209 Grand Central Avenue Owings Mills, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
23 Units Available
The Residences at Brookside Commons
4810 Coyle Rd, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,741
1869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,098
1908 sqft
The Residences at Brookside Commons is located at 4810 Coyle Rd. Owings Mills, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
The Apartments at Metro Centre
10500 Grand Central Avenue, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,369
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1048 sqft
Metro Crossing Apartments is located at 10209 Grand Central Avenue Owings Mills, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
16 Units Available
The Palisades of Towson
212 Washington Ave, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,436
401 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,666
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,201
1201 sqft
Upscale high-rise living in the middle of Towson. Units feature bamboo flooring, sound-resistant construction, kitchen islands and stainless steel appliances. Just minutes from Towson University and Trader Joe's.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:35am
Glen Oaks
18 Units Available
Yorkewood Apartments
1101 1/2 Ramblewood Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$925
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
721 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
963 sqft
Yorkewood Apartments, conveniently located at East Belvedere and The Alameda, features all the amenities you could need or want.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Pikesville, MD

Pikesville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

