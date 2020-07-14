All apartments in Pikesville
Find more places like Ingram Manor.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pikesville, MD
/
Ingram Manor
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 PM

Ingram Manor

Open Now until 6pm
7301 Park Heights Avenue · (833) 233-9889
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pikesville
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7301 Park Heights Avenue, Pikesville, MD 21208
Cross Country

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7301-102 · Avail. Oct 31

$1,877

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1330 sqft

Unit 7313-101 · Avail. Jul 31

$2,318

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1750 sqft

Unit 7311-202 · Avail. now

$2,318

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1750 sqft

See 4+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7311-302 · Avail. now

$2,297

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1750 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ingram Manor.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
cable included
fireplace
ice maker
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
courtyard
elevator
parking
package receiving
pool
gym
internet access
Ingram Manor Apartments is located at 7301 Park Heights Avenue Pikesville, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Ingram Manor Apartments offers 1 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 565 to 1750 sq.ft. Amenities include Air Conditioner, Availability 24 Hours, Cable Ready, Carpeting, Controlled Access/Gated and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs. Property is located in the 21208 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office and we will get back to you as soon as possible.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $300 - 1st months rent
Move-in Fees: Prorated rent depending on move in fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 75
Parking Details: Surface lot. 1 assigned parking space, open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ingram Manor have any available units?
Ingram Manor has 8 units available starting at $1,877 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Ingram Manor have?
Some of Ingram Manor's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ingram Manor currently offering any rent specials?
Ingram Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ingram Manor pet-friendly?
Yes, Ingram Manor is pet friendly.
Does Ingram Manor offer parking?
Yes, Ingram Manor offers parking.
Does Ingram Manor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ingram Manor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ingram Manor have a pool?
Yes, Ingram Manor has a pool.
Does Ingram Manor have accessible units?
Yes, Ingram Manor has accessible units.
Does Ingram Manor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ingram Manor has units with dishwashers.
Does Ingram Manor have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Ingram Manor has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Ingram Manor?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Annen Woods
1 Harness Ct
Pikesville, MD 21208
The Courts of Avalon
9000 Iron Horse Ln
Pikesville, MD 21208
Volterra Apartments
1601 Hutzler Ln
Pikesville, MD 21208
Villas at 4607
4607 Old Court Rd
Pikesville, MD 21208
St. Charles At Olde Court
7900 Brookford Cir
Pikesville, MD 21208
Milbrook Park Apartments
6808 Milbrook Park Dr
Pikesville, MD 21215
Milford Station Apartments
19 Warren Park Dr
Pikesville, MD 21208
Overlook at Woodholme
9050 Iron Horse Ln
Pikesville, MD 21208

Similar Pages

Pikesville 1 BedroomsPikesville 2 Bedrooms
Pikesville Apartments with ParkingPikesville Dog Friendly Apartments
Pikesville Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MD
Parkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MDRandallstown, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MDEdgewood, MDGreenbelt, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity