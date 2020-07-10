/
apartments with washer dryer
241 Apartments for rent in Pikesville, MD with washer-dryer
42 Units Available
St. Charles At Olde Court
7900 Brookford Cir, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,147
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,588
1188 sqft
St. Charles at Olde Court Apartments is located at 7900 Brookford Circle Pikesville, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. St.
13 Units Available
The Courts of Avalon
9000 Iron Horse Ln, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,505
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,953
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated along Highway 129 and close to Druid Ridge Cemetery. Luxury apartments with bathtub, hardwood floors and a full range of kitchen appliances. Residents have use of tennis court, pool and courtyard.
8 Units Available
Cross Country
Ingram Manor
7301 Park Heights Avenue, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1383 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,297
1750 sqft
Ingram Manor Apartments is located at 7301 Park Heights Avenue Pikesville, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
10 Units Available
Volterra Apartments
1601 Hutzler Ln, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,475
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Volterra Apartments features an ideal blend of style, comfort, and convenience. Open-concept floor plans, granite countertops, and large windows are just a few of the fine details that make Volterra such an incredible place to live.
6 Units Available
Villas at 4607
4607 Old Court Rd, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,140
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1088 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villas at 4607 in Pikesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
5 Units Available
Overlook at Woodholme
9050 Iron Horse Ln, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,705
1159 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1336 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1409 sqft
Modern full-service apartments in Pikesville, Maryland. Amenities include club room, business center and rooftop pool. Short drive to the I-795 or I-695, providing an easy commute to Baltimore.
12 Units Available
Annen Woods
1 Harness Ct, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1036 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nicely crafted apartment homes with granite countertops, brushed-nickel fixtures, and plush carpeting. 24-hour emergency maintenance available. Community includes a fenced-in dog park, tennis courts, and grilling area. By the Baltimore Beltway. Near Woodholme Golf Course.
1 Unit Available
130 Slade Ave
130 Slade Avenue, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,100
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bdr Renovated Pikesville Condo with Doorman - Property Id: 197181 Just steps from the subway & bus line in Baltimore County. First floor walk out unit facing a beautiful tree lined residential street. Hardwood floors, and blinds.
1 Unit Available
1317 Harden Ln
1317 Harden Lane, Pikesville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,235
2166 sqft
1317 Harden Ln Available 08/17/20 Single Family Home- Pikesville, MD Available August 17th, 2020 - Don't miss out on the spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom single family home located in Pikesville, MD.
1 Unit Available
3233 KATEWOOD COURT
3233 Katewood Court, Pikesville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1079 sqft
Beautiful top floor condominium, freshly painted with lots of natural light, vaulted ceilings and newer carpet! Open concept with living room, dining area, kitchen and sunroom. The kitchen has lots of storage with large a breakfast bar.
1 Unit Available
6727 EVANSTON ROAD
6727 Evanston Road, Pikesville, MD
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
4282 sqft
Rare opportunity! This is a fully furnished single family home available for a 6 month rental in a prime neighborhood - The Parke at Mount Washington.
1 Unit Available
6830 HAYLEY RIDGE WAY #B
6830 Hayley Ridge Way, Pikesville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Gorgeous 2 bed, 2 bath condo with a loft now available for immediate rental! Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, neutral paint and carpeting, cathedral ceilings, and natural light throughout! Washer/dryer in the unit, and the loft is
1 Unit Available
7045 TOBY DR #7045
7045 Toby Drive, Pikesville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
This Rarely Available and Beautifully Updated True 3 Bedroom First Floor Unit Is Now Available and Ready For You To Move Right In! Enjoy This Main Level Condo with Three Bedrooms, Two Full Bathrooms, Kitchen with Granite and Stainless, Living Room
1 Unit Available
6624 CHIPPEWA DRIVE
6624 Chippewa Drive, Pikesville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1514 sqft
IT ISN'T EVERYDAY THAT A PRIME PROPERTY BECOMES AVAILABLE FOR RENT AT SUCH AN AFFORDABLE PRICE!! SPACIOUS ROOMS. HARDWOOD FLOORS. BUILT-INS. FORMAL LIVING AND DINING ROOMS. DRIVEWAY IS LONG ENOUGH FOR 2 CARS. LOCATED ON A QUIET COURT.
1 Unit Available
3314 SMITH AVENUE
3314 Smith Avenue, Pikesville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1249 sqft
Stunning renovation in the heart of Pikesville just completed, and is ready for you! New kitchen, new master bath, new flooring, new lighting, new paint, and new washer/dryer. Owner added 2 brand new bedrooms and a full bath in the basement.
1 Unit Available
6805 PIMLICO DRIVE
6805 Pimlico Drive, Pikesville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
2048 sqft
Rare, updated rental in the Summit Park neighborhood of Baltimore County. Spacious open floor plan with cathedral ceilings. Updated kitchen and bathrooms, wood floors, first floor family room with ceramic floor and separate entrance.
1 Unit Available
52 WEDGE WAY
52 Wedge Way, Pikesville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2266 sqft
Previous NVHomes Andrew Carnegie Model Townhome For Rent! Professionally decorated at Suburban Greene community, LUX 2-Car GAR End TH in Pikesville w/amazing golf course views, w/upgrades of 10 ft-3 level Ext, Formal DIN RM, Great RM FP, HW Stairs,
1 Unit Available
5 PENNY LN
5 Penny Lane, Pikesville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
THIS IS A SOUGHT AFTER COMMUNITY OF MOUNT WASHINGTON . A 3BDR/2.5BA TOWNHOUSE. HUGE LIVING ROOM HAS FIREPLACE W/GRANITE . LARGE DINING ROOM. SPACIOUS MBR W/DRESSING AREA, WALK- IN CLOSET & BALCONY. HARDWOOD FLOORS. CATHEDRAL CEILINGS W/SKYLIGHTS,
Verified
7 Units Available
Cheswolde
Fallstaff Manor
3014-K Romaric Ct, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,249
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
900 sqft
Pet-friendly community has swimming pool and on-site laundry. Units have air conditioning and well-appointed kitchens complete with dishwasher. Tenants enjoy internet access and 24-hour maintenance services.
Verified
5 Units Available
Cheswolde
209 at Pickwick Apartments
3014 Fallstaff Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,916
1508 sqft
Cats welcome in these one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments between Valley Stream and Fallstaff neighborhoods. Near RP Station - White Marsh public transit. Galley-style kitchens, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, playground and parking.
Verified
12 Units Available
The Brittany Apartments
4 Deauville Ct, Lochearn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,259
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1375 sqft
Upmarket complex with a majestic entrance and expansive, tree-lined lawns. Elegant apartments feature French doors and a private patio/balcony. Located in the residential neighborhood of Pikesville, close to the Old Court Metro and I-695.
Verified
11 Units Available
New North Roland Park - Poplar Hill
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1274 sqft
Located close to downtown Baltimore with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have eat-in kitchens, open floor plans and walk-in closets. Community has a pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified
11 Units Available
Cheswolde
Falls Village
6222 Green Meadow Pkwy, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$995
549 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
702 sqft
Situated on landscaped grounds just minutes from downtown Baltimore. One- and two-bedroom apartments with well-appointed kitchens, large closets and spacious balconies or patios. Property offers on-site fitness and leisure facilities and a 24-hour maintenance service.
Verified
3 Units Available
Mt. Washington
Fox Glen
5902 Cross Country Blvd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,010
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fox Glen Apartments is a smartly styled, up-to-date community, located on several landscaped acres, in a neighborhood with preserved trees and a stream running through.
