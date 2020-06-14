/
furnished apartments
86 Furnished Apartments for rent in Pikesville, MD
Milbrook Park Apartments
6808 Milbrook Park Dr, Pikesville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,014
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,061
1010 sqft
Offering close proximity to schools, downtown, and shopping, this development offers an expansive pool, new windows in each unit, walk-in closets, and ample storage space.
2331 OLD COURT ROAD
2331 Old Court Road, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,100
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Penthouse Paradise. Downsizing? New Start? Relocating? This is your answer! This fully furnished, renovated, penthouse condo will answer your dreams. All you have to do is move in.
Reisterstown Station
Metro Pointe
6609 Eberle Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$951
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$951
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,301
1216 sqft
Great location right near downtown and walking distance to shopping, dining and restaurants. Short walk to Metro station. Large apartments with walk-in closets and eat-in kitchens.
4306 PEARLBERRY ROAD
4306 Pearl Berry Road, Randallstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
4580 sqft
Move right in to this Gorgeous FURNISHED (only) exclusive rental townhome in the Villages at Woodholme, a 55+ community (no occupants under 18 years old).
Tuscany - Cantebury
Broadview
105 W 39th St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$980
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1272 sqft
Close to West University Parkway and the Lacrosse Hall of Fame. Units include stainless steel appliances, patio or balcony, granite counters and walk-in closets. Community features pool table, clubhouse and 24-hour maintenance.
Tuscany - Cantebury
Hopkins House
110 W 39th St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,121
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,312
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
1223 sqft
Come home to a Gold Star Award Winning Community! You will love this luxury high-rise that is just a short walk from Johns Hopkins University, the Baltimore Museum of Art and the Rotunda shopping center.
The Gates at Owings Mills
201 Owings Gate Ct, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,350
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This gated community provides easy access to the Northwest Expressway and AMC Owings Mills. A beautiful pool, well-equipped gym and garage parking are all onsite. Units feature granite countertops and in-unit laundry.
Greenwich Place Apartments
10090 Mill Run Cir, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,479
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1328 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,551
1526 sqft
Luxurious units with granite countertops, hardwood floors and all appliances, including a dishwasher and garbage disposal. Fireplace, large closets, patio/balcony, courtyard, clubhouse and swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
The Apartments at Owings Run
4604 Owings Run Rd, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,372
1015 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,726
1205 sqft
Convenient to I-795, I-695 and Owings Mills Metro Station. Floor plans feature fully equipped kitchens, in-home washer and dryers and private balcony/patio. On-site parking and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
The Apartments at Saddle Brooke
307 Foxfire Pl, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,053
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1125 sqft
Close to Hunt Valley Towne Centre and Hunt Valley Light Rail Station. 1-3 bedroom apartments in landscaped complex with a community center, dog park, fitness center, playground and swimming pool.
Watermill
14 Enchanted Hills Road, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,235
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Leave the stress of the city behind and relax in the comfort of Watermill. Elementary and middle schools are close by making this a great location for families. Let the convenient Metro take you downtown.
Roland Ridge
4412 Laplata Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$995
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
700 sqft
Looking for the convenience of the city but tired of the hustle? Roland Ridge Apartment Homes is Baltimore City’s best kept secret, being just minutes from downtown and only a half-mile from the Light Rail’s Coldspring Station, as well as I-83.
Cedar Gardens & Towers Apartments & Townhomes
8246 Church Ln, Milford Mill, MD
Studio
$925
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,030
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
999 sqft
Enjoy your own private patio and fully furnished apartment with air conditioning and walk-in closets in this ideally located community with close links to good local schools and the I-695. Lobby and internet cafe onsite.
Rodgers Forge
6809 Bellona Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,064
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Less than two miles from Greater Baltimore Medical Center and Towson University. Pet-friendly community has a dog park and playground. Recently upgraded units have beautiful granite countertops and hardwood floors.
Towson Promenade
707 York Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,302
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
1552 sqft
Located in the heart of downtown Towson. Within walking distance of the shops at Towson Town Center. Sleek facility with theater room, well-equipped fitness center and manicured courtyards. Ten-foot ceilings in air-conditioned units.
The Greens at Forest Park
4515 Fairview Ave Suite D, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$806
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$891
694 sqft
A newly renovated complex in a highly scenic location. This complex includes easy access to I-83, a playground, spacious one- and two -bedroom apartments, on-site maintenance, air conditioning and more.
The Social North Charles
3900 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,275
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1175 sqft
Pet-friendly studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Walk to John Hopkins, Union Memorial Hospital and Loyola. Upgraded units feature hardwoods, walk-in closets, expansive windows with great city views. Enjoy pool, community garden, fitness center, clubhouse.
Cedar Run Apartments
407 Cedar Run Pl, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,035
547 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
742 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWelcome Home. We offer studio, one, one bedroom with den, and two bedroom apartments for rent.
Shade Tree Trace
408 Shade Tree Pl, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,160
726 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nFeaturing three oversized floor plans, Shade Tree Trace Apartments at The Timbers is located in the Catonsville area of Western Baltimore County, just west of Baltimore City.
White Oaks
9 Rambling Oaks Way, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,140
741 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nFeaturing three roomy floor plans, White Oaks Apartments at The Timbers is located in the Catonsville area of Western Baltimore County, just west of Baltimore City.
Kensington Gate
5307 Leith Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,040
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nIdeally located in a well-established Baltimore area neighborhood, Kensington Gate at The Gardens is located in Northern Baltimore. We offer studio, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments for rent.
1 E University Pkwy Unit 509
1 East University Parkway, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,150
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished Studio in Charles Village - Walk to JHU! - Fantastic studio unit in the convenient University One building of Charles Village! Inviting open living area boasts lounge space, 4 person dining table, and separate desk/workspace.
902 Gorsuch Avenue
902 Gorsuch Avenue, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$850
1114 sqft
Master Suite in a Furnished Home (All Included) - Property Id: 107702 This charming Waverly Colonial offers old world charm with modern convenience. Fabulous details throughout. Spacious 5 bedrooms with new bathrooms.
413 MOUNT HOLLY ST.
413 Mount Holly Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$650
1680 sqft
Restored Love Recovery Housing Nr Uplands Shared - Property Id: 27394 RLRH, LLC. is launching in this area to assist, empower and help people to be victorious in their recovery. To offer a healthy home environment.
