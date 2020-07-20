340 Stiemly Ave # B

Amenities

This newly updated upstairs unit of a single family home in a quiet Glen Burnie neighborhood has two bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a spacious kitchen, and a washer and dryer in unit. Access to HUGE fenced backyard that is perfect for children. The home is an end unit in a very quiet neighborhood. Located near Route 10 giving access to major I-695 and 97. Nearby schools include Glendale Elementary



In unit laundry

Microwave

Air conditioning

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Washer/Dryer

Balcony, deck, patio

Cable ready

Fenced yard

Central Heating

Carpet

Storage

Stove

Ceiling Fans

Yard

FURNISHED

No

SMOKING

No

DEPOSIT

$1,275

LEASE TERMS

One year

DATE AVAILABLE

05/02/2019



Application fee is $40.00 per adult 18 years and older, We can help you with a U-Haul truck to move in your new home today or moving helpers. Pets are welcome on case per case basis. There is a breed restriction and pet monthly fee and pet security deposit. Need 1st month rent and full month security deposit to move in ASAP. Need state issued photo ID, social security card and all income information to apply. Call or text (443) 272-5962 or call (443) 590-3403 for a U-Haul reservation. Vouchers are always welcome. Accepts Section 8.



