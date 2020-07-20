340 Stiemly Ave # B

Amenities
UNIT DESCRIPTION
This newly updated upstairs unit of a single family home in a quiet Glen Burnie neighborhood has two bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a spacious kitchen, and a washer and dryer in unit. Access to HUGE fenced backyard that is perfect for children. The home is an end unit in a very quiet neighborhood. Located near Route 10 giving access to major I-695 and 97. Nearby schools include Glendale Elementary
show more
FEATURES & AMENITIES
In unit laundry
Microwave
Air conditioning
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Washer/Dryer
Balcony, deck, patio
Cable ready
Fenced yard
Central Heating
Carpet
Storage
Stove
Ceiling Fans
Yard
FURNISHED
No
SMOKING
No
DEPOSIT
$1,275
LEASE TERMS
One year
DATE AVAILABLE
05/02/2019
Application fee is $40.00 per adult 18 years and older, We can help you with a U-Haul truck to move in your new home today or moving helpers. Pets are welcome on case per case basis. There is a breed restriction and pet monthly fee and pet security deposit. Need 1st month rent and full month security deposit to move in ASAP. Need state issued photo ID, social security card and all income information to apply. Call or text (443) 272-5962 or call (443) 590-3403 for a U-Haul reservation. Vouchers are always welcome. Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE4888570)