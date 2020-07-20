All apartments in Glen Burnie
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:23 AM

340 Stiemly Ave # B

340 Stiemly Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

340 Stiemly Avenue, Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Glen Burnie

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
UNIT DESCRIPTION
This newly updated upstairs unit of a single family home in a quiet Glen Burnie neighborhood has two bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a spacious kitchen, and a washer and dryer in unit. Access to HUGE fenced backyard that is perfect for children. The home is an end unit in a very quiet neighborhood. Located near Route 10 giving access to major I-695 and 97. Nearby schools include Glendale Elementary

show more
FEATURES & AMENITIES
In unit laundry
Microwave
Air conditioning
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Washer/Dryer
Balcony, deck, patio
Cable ready
Fenced yard
Central Heating
Carpet
Storage
Stove
Ceiling Fans
Yard
FURNISHED
No
SMOKING
No
DEPOSIT
$1,275
LEASE TERMS
One year
DATE AVAILABLE
05/02/2019

Application fee is $40.00 per adult 18 years and older, We can help you with a U-Haul truck to move in your new home today or moving helpers. Pets are welcome on case per case basis. There is a breed restriction and pet monthly fee and pet security deposit. Need 1st month rent and full month security deposit to move in ASAP. Need state issued photo ID, social security card and all income information to apply. Call or text (443) 272-5962 or call (443) 590-3403 for a U-Haul reservation. Vouchers are always welcome. Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE4888570)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 Stiemly Ave # B have any available units?
340 Stiemly Ave # B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 340 Stiemly Ave # B have?
Some of 340 Stiemly Ave # B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 Stiemly Ave # B currently offering any rent specials?
340 Stiemly Ave # B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 Stiemly Ave # B pet-friendly?
Yes, 340 Stiemly Ave # B is pet friendly.
Does 340 Stiemly Ave # B offer parking?
Yes, 340 Stiemly Ave # B offers parking.
Does 340 Stiemly Ave # B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 340 Stiemly Ave # B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 Stiemly Ave # B have a pool?
No, 340 Stiemly Ave # B does not have a pool.
Does 340 Stiemly Ave # B have accessible units?
No, 340 Stiemly Ave # B does not have accessible units.
Does 340 Stiemly Ave # B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 340 Stiemly Ave # B has units with dishwashers.
