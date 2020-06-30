All apartments in Germantown
Find more places like 19623 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
19623 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE
Last updated December 11 2019 at 4:12 AM

19623 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE

19623 Galway Bay Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Germantown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

19623 Galway Bay Circle, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
SPECIAL!! Sign your lease by 12/20 to receive ONE MONTH FREE! Nicely renovated unit ready for immediate occupancy! Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19623 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE have any available units?
19623 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Is 19623 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
19623 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19623 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 19623 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 19623 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 19623 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 19623 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19623 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19623 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 19623 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 19623 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 19623 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 19623 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 19623 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19623 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 19623 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canterbury
20019 Sweetgum Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Hamptons at Town Center
19757 Crystal Rock Dr
Germantown, MD 20874
Oak Mill
20010 Frederick Rd
Germantown, MD 20876
Cherry Knoll Apartments
18832 Bent Willow Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Pinnacle Town Center
19860 Century Blvd
Germantown, MD 20874
Millstone at Kingsview
13611 Ale House Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Liberty Mill
19520 Waters Rd
Germantown, MD 20874
The Elms at Germantown
20426 Apple Harvest Cir
Germantown, MD 20876

Similar Pages

Germantown 1 BedroomsGermantown 2 Bedrooms
Germantown Apartments with PoolGermantown Dog Friendly Apartments
Germantown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDFrederick, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America