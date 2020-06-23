All apartments in Dundalk
Find more places like 3501 LOUTH ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dundalk, MD
/
3501 LOUTH ROAD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3501 LOUTH ROAD

3501 Louth Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dundalk
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3501 Louth Road, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Newly renovated HGTV inspired home complete with new white shaker style cabinets, granite counters, tile back-splash, and new stainless appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3501 LOUTH ROAD have any available units?
3501 LOUTH ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 3501 LOUTH ROAD have?
Some of 3501 LOUTH ROAD's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3501 LOUTH ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3501 LOUTH ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3501 LOUTH ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3501 LOUTH ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 3501 LOUTH ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 3501 LOUTH ROAD offers parking.
Does 3501 LOUTH ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3501 LOUTH ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3501 LOUTH ROAD have a pool?
No, 3501 LOUTH ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3501 LOUTH ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3501 LOUTH ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3501 LOUTH ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3501 LOUTH ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gray Haven Townhomes
7900 N Boundary Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Holiday Gate Apartments
1610 Melbourne Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Pangea Springs
2123 Dundalk Ave
Dundalk, MD 21222
Dundalk Village Apartments
2 Dunmanway
Dundalk, MD 21222

Similar Pages

Dundalk 1 BedroomsDundalk 2 Bedrooms
Dundalk Apartments with ParkingDundalk Cheap Places
Dundalk Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD
Bel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College