511 N Avondale Rd · (443) 399-2494
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

511 N Avondale Rd, Dundalk, MD 21222

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Day Village Townhomes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
guest parking
Located on the waterfront in Dundalk, Maryland, Day Village Townhomes provide with the features you desire, such as privacy and spacious living. With one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom floor plan options, you’re sure to find the right fit for your lifestyle.You’ll enjoy the plentiful green space outdoors and the beauty of Peach Orchard Cove Inlet surrounding our community. Take a walk and enjoy the peaceful waterfront or bring your kids to the playground for some fun. We’re pet-friendly, too – so Fido is welcome!Conveniently located in the Clement Cove Marina area, Day Village Townhomes is near plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment for you and your family to enjoy. We’re located in the Baltimore County school district and our community is on the MTA bus line for your ease of travel. We look forward to welcoming you to our beautiful community!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: $500-1 month rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Certain Breed Restrictions. Call for details.
Parking Details: Parking Space behind Townhome.
Storage Details: Shed attached to townhomes

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Day Village Townhomes have any available units?
Day Village Townhomes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does Day Village Townhomes have?
Some of Day Village Townhomes's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Day Village Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Day Village Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Day Village Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Day Village Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Day Village Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Day Village Townhomes offers parking.
Does Day Village Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Day Village Townhomes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Day Village Townhomes have a pool?
No, Day Village Townhomes does not have a pool.
Does Day Village Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Day Village Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Day Village Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Day Village Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
