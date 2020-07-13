Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 guest parking

Located on the waterfront in Dundalk, Maryland, Day Village Townhomes provide with the features you desire, such as privacy and spacious living. With one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom floor plan options, you’re sure to find the right fit for your lifestyle.You’ll enjoy the plentiful green space outdoors and the beauty of Peach Orchard Cove Inlet surrounding our community. Take a walk and enjoy the peaceful waterfront or bring your kids to the playground for some fun. We’re pet-friendly, too – so Fido is welcome!Conveniently located in the Clement Cove Marina area, Day Village Townhomes is near plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment for you and your family to enjoy. We’re located in the Baltimore County school district and our community is on the MTA bus line for your ease of travel. We look forward to welcoming you to our beautiful community!