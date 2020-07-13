All apartments in Dundalk
Dundalk, MD
Dundalk Village Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:14 AM

Dundalk Village Apartments

2 Dunmanway · (410) 204-2549
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2 Dunmanway, Dundalk, MD 21222

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 41B5 · Avail. Sep 14

$880

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Dundalk Village Apartments.

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
parking
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Dundalk Village offers the desirable combination of small-town living and the convenience of easy access to downtown Baltimore. Located in the historic district of Dundalk, MD, the community is close to I-95, I-695, and I-895 and also features its own charming dining, shopping, and entertainment options.\n\nChoose from a variety of studio, one, and two bedroom apartments each with open floor plans and modern kitchens complete with dishwashers, garbage disposals, and microwaves. Our residents also enjoy additional community features including controlled building access and ample storage space.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 month lease
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Dundalk Village Apartments have any available units?
Dundalk Village Apartments has a unit available for $880 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does Dundalk Village Apartments have?
Some of Dundalk Village Apartments's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Dundalk Village Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Dundalk Village Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Dundalk Village Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Dundalk Village Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Dundalk Village Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Dundalk Village Apartments offers parking.
Does Dundalk Village Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Dundalk Village Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Dundalk Village Apartments have a pool?
No, Dundalk Village Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Dundalk Village Apartments have accessible units?
No, Dundalk Village Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Dundalk Village Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Dundalk Village Apartments has units with dishwashers.
