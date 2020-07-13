Dundalk Village Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed elevator parking pet friendly cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

Dundalk Village offers the desirable combination of small-town living and the convenience of easy access to downtown Baltimore. Located in the historic district of Dundalk, MD, the community is close to I-95, I-695, and I-895 and also features its own charming dining, shopping, and entertainment options.



Choose from a variety of studio, one, and two bedroom apartments each with open floor plans and modern kitchens complete with dishwashers, garbage disposals, and microwaves. Our residents also enjoy additional community features including controlled building access and ample storage space.