Dundalk Village Apartments

Amenities
Dundalk Village offers the desirable combination of small-town living and the convenience of easy access to downtown Baltimore. Located in the historic district of Dundalk, MD, the community is close to I-95, I-695, and I-895 and also features its own charming dining, shopping, and entertainment options.\n\nChoose from a variety of studio, one, and two bedroom apartments each with open floor plans and modern kitchens complete with dishwashers, garbage disposals, and microwaves. Our residents also enjoy additional community features including controlled building access and ample storage space.