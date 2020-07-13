Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Welcome to Pangea Springs in Dundalk! These pristine apartments are located conveniently in Dundalk, MD within the 21222, an area with so much to explore. Moving into Pangea Springs offers you a wide selection of nearby highlights to enjoy. This cozy community is located right by Heritage Park and Holabird Park, a great place to take your family for a relaxing day out. There are a wide variety newly remodeled units within our selection of apartments for rent in Dundalk that include amenities like hardwood floors, uncovered parking and on-site laundry! Call today to schedule a visit and find your perfect place!