All apartments in Dundalk
Find more places like Pangea Springs.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dundalk, MD
/
Pangea Springs
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

Pangea Springs

2123 Dundalk Ave · (410) 709-3063
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dundalk
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2123 Dundalk Ave, Dundalk, MD 21222

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2123-2 · Avail. now

$770

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pangea Springs.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Welcome to Pangea Springs in Dundalk! These pristine apartments are located conveniently in Dundalk, MD within the 21222, an area with so much to explore. Moving into Pangea Springs offers you a wide selection of nearby highlights to enjoy. This cozy community is located right by Heritage Park and Holabird Park, a great place to take your family for a relaxing day out. There are a wide variety newly remodeled units within our selection of apartments for rent in Dundalk that include amenities like hardwood floors, uncovered parking and on-site laundry! Call today to schedule a visit and find your perfect place!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pangea Springs have any available units?
Pangea Springs has a unit available for $770 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does Pangea Springs have?
Some of Pangea Springs's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pangea Springs currently offering any rent specials?
Pangea Springs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pangea Springs pet-friendly?
No, Pangea Springs is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does Pangea Springs offer parking?
Yes, Pangea Springs offers parking.
Does Pangea Springs have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pangea Springs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pangea Springs have a pool?
No, Pangea Springs does not have a pool.
Does Pangea Springs have accessible units?
No, Pangea Springs does not have accessible units.
Does Pangea Springs have units with dishwashers?
No, Pangea Springs does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Pangea Springs?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Holiday Gate Apartments
1610 Melbourne Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Dundalk Village Apartments
2 Dunmanway
Dundalk, MD 21222

Similar Pages

Dundalk 1 BedroomsDundalk 2 Bedrooms
Dundalk Apartments with ParkingDundalk Cheap Places
Dundalk Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD
Bel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity