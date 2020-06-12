229 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Dundalk, MD

Apartment List
1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
3418 DUNRAN ROAD
3418 Dunran Road, Dundalk, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1076 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom, well maintained home is waiting for YOU! This home offers beautiful red oak hardwood floors on the 1st floor and white oak hardwood floors on the upper level.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
7533 WESTFIELD ROAD
7533 Westfield Road, Dundalk, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1016 sqft
GORGEOUS RENTAL RENOVATION! Please read entire description. ANY Realtor can schedule a showing for you to see this house. 2 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath- plush lower level could be an additional bedroom with 1/2 bath and exit to rear yard.

1 of 17

Last updated June 11 at 07:26pm
1 Unit Available
45 N Dundalk Avenue
45 North Dundalk Avenue, Dundalk, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
954 sqft
Wonderful 2 BR/2 BA single family in historic Dundalk. Lawncare included with this great little house. Off street parking for two cars. Full equipped kitchen and plenty of storage. Finished basement with full size washer and dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Dundalk

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Eastwood
1 Unit Available
431 JOPLIN STREET
431 Joplin Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
990 sqft
2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath. Just finished remodeled in 2020. New granite counters, sink and faucet, back splash, flooring, paint and fixtures. Lead free cert. The exterior shed in the back yard is not included. Download the rental application here.
Results within 5 miles of Dundalk
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
19 Units Available
TGM Creekside Village
303 Maple Tree Drive, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1147 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Creekside Village in Glen Burnie. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Fells Point
36 Units Available
The Eden
777 S Eden St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,347
1225 sqft
Stunning location right near the water in Fell's Point. Sleek, luxury design. On-site amenities include yoga, internet cafe, garages and gym. In-unit laundry, updated appliances and larger bedrooms. Coffee bar on-site.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
Locust Point
26 Units Available
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1275 sqft
Located in Baltimore, the apartments in this housing community include spacious walk-in closets, air conditioning and hardwood floors. The community also features a recreation center and 24-hour concierge.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
$
Little Italy
55 Units Available
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,107
1166 sqft
This new property provides views of the Inner Harbor and is near The Gallery Mall. Various amenities include doorman, valet, clubhouse, hot tub, coffee bar and much more. Units have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:30am
Canton
11 Units Available
1212 East Apartments
1212 S East Ave, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1212 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1212 East Apartments in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 06:05am
$
Fells Point
4 Units Available
Thames Point
1900 Thames St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1200 sqft
Situated in a stunning building dating back to the 1870s, you can expect exposed stone walls and hardwood floors, as well as in-unit laundry and garbage disposal. Gym, online portal and parking as standard.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
32 Units Available
The Apartments at Cambridge Court
386 Attenborough Dr, Rosedale, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
996 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens, full-sized washers and dryers, large closets and extra storage space. Fireplace in each unit and private patio or balcony. Volleyball court, clubhouse, pool, playground and gym. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
38 Units Available
The Porter Brewers Hill
3700 Toone Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,411
1423 sqft
The Porter Brewers Hill apartments in Baltimore, Maryland are located in Canton, a historic and walkable neighborhood where classic charm meets modern style.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Fells Point
16 Units Available
The Crescent at Fells Point
951 Fell St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$3,070
1359 sqft
Easy access to I-95 and the charming restaurants of Fells Point. Units feature full-size washer and dryer, luxurious bathrooms with framed mirrors and granite countertops. Community has gym, private movie theater and pool.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Locust Point
25 Units Available
McHenry Row
1700 Whetstone Way, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
1149 sqft
Energy-efficient stainless-steel appliances in air-conditioned apartments with stainless-steel appliances, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers. Complex has manifold amenities, including yoga classes, bike storage, clubhouse, pool and game room. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
Fells Point
25 Units Available
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,424
1174 sqft
Fully furnished apartments within the historic Fells Point neighborhood. Community includes a billiards room, lounge bar, yoga studio and theater. Close to Patterson Park, the National Aquarium, and lots of bars and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
$
Little Italy
14 Units Available
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1088 sqft
High-rise living at its finest, complete with stunning harbor and downtown views. World-class amenities feature pool, sauna, coffee bar, theater room and more. Everything you need is right at home! Recently renovated, luxury interiors.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
Fells Point
11 Units Available
1305 Dock Street
1305 Dock St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,731
1230 sqft
Waterfront community offers inspiring views of Harbor East. Attractive residences include floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy morning or evening hikes on waterfront trails.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
24 Units Available
The Gunther
1211 S Conkling St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
1265 sqft
Building was once the home of Gunther Beer; located one mile from I-95 and I-895. Units have plush carpeting and granite countertops, with stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 06:43am
Patterson Park
36 Units Available
101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts
101 S Ellwood Ave, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
985 sqft
Located in a walkable community with city views. On-site amenities include a large resident's lounge, yoga classes and a rooftop deck. Beautiful interiors with oak-framed chalkboards, historic architecture and spacious, open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Dunbar
38 Units Available
Jefferson Square at Washington Hill
101 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,189
1241 sqft
Indulge in relaxing apartment amenities, including pool and yoga. Units feature granite counters and stainless steel finish for upscale look. Close to I-83, Johns Hopkins Hospital and City Springs Park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
245 Units Available
Alta Brewers Hill
1211 South Eaton Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1292 sqft
Now Leasing – Move In Today! One Month Free Plus 6-Months Free Parking*! TOUR YOUR WAY! CONTACT US TO SCHEDULE YOUR VIRTUAL, SELF-GUIDED OR PRIVATE TOUR TODAY**Restrictions apply
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
The Apartments at Canterbury
9206 Oswald Way, Rosedale, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
963 sqft
Award-winning apartment complex on landscaped grounds close to White Marsh Mall and Honeygo Regional Park. Apartments feature thermal pane windows, fully-equipped kitchens and ceramic tile baths. Residents can make online rent payments and service requests.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
$
Upper Fells Point
61 Units Available
Liberty Harbor East
1301 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$3,256
1277 sqft
Find the right apartment for you in the heart of Harbor East, where soul meets style and a neighborhood of cultural discovery awaits. Liberty embodies the best of Baltimore, its vibrant personality, industrious history, and pioneering spirit.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Fells Point
21 Units Available
1405 Point
1405 Point St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,452
957 sqft
Offering studios to three-bedroom apartments within steps of the waterfront and Central Plaza, with 9-foot ceilings and wall-to-wall windows. Convenient amenities include 24-hour concierge, valet dry-cleaning, pet services, and local retail discounts.

June 2020 Dundalk Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Dundalk Rent Report. Dundalk rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Dundalk rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Dundalk rents declined over the past month

Dundalk rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Dundalk stand at $928 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,164 for a two-bedroom. Dundalk's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.0%, but trails the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Baltimore Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Dundalk, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Baltimore metro, 7 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 4.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,749, while one-bedrooms go for $1,394.
    • Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,463, while one-bedrooms go for $1,166.
    • Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,960; rents were down 0.6% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,110; rents were down 0.1% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Dundalk rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Dundalk, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Dundalk is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Dundalk's median two-bedroom rent of $1,164 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% rise in Dundalk.
    • While Dundalk's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Boston (-0.4%) and Pittsburgh (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Dundalk than most large cities. For example, Boston has a median 2BR rent of $2,119, which is more than one-and-a-half times the price in Dundalk.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Baltimore
    $950
    $1,190
    0.1%
    0
    Columbia
    $1,560
    $1,960
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Glen Burnie
    $1,220
    $1,540
    0.1%
    2.3%
    Ellicott City
    $1,390
    $1,750
    -0.1%
    -4.1%
    Dundalk
    $930
    $1,160
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Towson
    $1,190
    $1,500
    0
    1.9%
    Severn
    $1,340
    $1,680
    -0.9%
    -0.4%
    Catonsville
    $1,170
    $1,460
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Essex
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Annapolis
    $1,530
    $1,920
    -0.8%
    0.1%
    Odenton
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -1%
    -3.9%
    Parkville
    $1,120
    $1,400
    0
    0.3%
    Owings Mills
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    -0.9%
    Perry Hall
    $1,330
    $1,670
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Reisterstown
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    3.1%
    Middle River
    $1,070
    $1,340
    0.7%
    0.2%
    Cockeysville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Elkridge
    $1,560
    $1,960
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Aberdeen
    $940
    $1,180
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

