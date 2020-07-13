Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:36 AM

157 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Dundalk, MD

Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
1 Unit Available
Dundalk Village Apartments
2 Dunmanway, Dundalk, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$880
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to I-95, I-695 and I-895 and near dining, shopping and nightlife. Modern apartments have dishwashers, garbage disposals and microwaves. Restored hardwood flooring and carpet options available.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated February 6 at 05:54pm
2 Units Available
Holiday Gate Apartments
1610 Melbourne Rd, Dundalk, MD
1 Bedroom
$917
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
741 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWelcome to Holiday Gate located in a neighborhood surrounded by homes in the heart of Dundalk in Baltimore County.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3475 McShane Way
3475 Mcshane Way, Dundalk, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
896 sqft
Cozy 2 Bedroom Dundalk Home w/ Parking Pad - Cozy two-bedroom Dundalk home boasts spacious living areas and hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1945 Church Rd
1945 Church Road, Dundalk, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3 bedroom 1.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1929 Armco Way
1929 Armco Way, Dundalk, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
2/3 Bedroom Townhouse Located in Great Neighborhood! Central Air! - Please call (410-288-8333), (do not email), for information about this updated 3 Level Townhouse. Located in great neighborhood. Central Air.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Saint Helena
233 Colgate Ave
233 Colgate Avenue, Dundalk, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1003 sqft
Come and check this fully renovated home located in Dundalk, MD.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2001 Kelmore Rd
2001 Kelmore Road, Dundalk, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1024 sqft
2001 Kelmore Rd Available 08/22/20 Updated 3 Bedroom EOG Townhome in Dundalk! - Great 3 bedroom end unit townhome in walking distance to Inverness Park and Rec Center in Dundalk! Neutral color scheme and modern wood flooring welcome you to a

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
54 Yorkway
54 Yorkway, Dundalk, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1338 sqft
3 Bedroom Duplex in Dundalk - Beautiful 3 bedroom duplex in Dundalk boasts wood floors and a decorative fireplace as well as an enclosed sunroom overlooking a huge yard. The upper level offers 3 ample bedrooms and a shared hall bath.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
3204 NORTH POINT ROAD
3204 North Point Road, Dundalk, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1008 sqft
Updated brick porch front home for rent. New appliances, deck and parking pad in rear of home, hardwood floors in upper level, beautifully updated bath,REQUIREMENTS- Landlord prefers completion of online application. $40/per applicant over 18.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
1934 PENHALL RD
1934 Penhall Road, Dundalk, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Affordable 3BR 1 FB Rental Well Maintaned- Wood Floors - Nice Size Rooms -Plenty of Storage-Nice Location Near Shopping, School,s Area Marinas, Parks and Restaurants. Pets Allowed Case by CaseAll Housing Vouchers Considered

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Saint Helena
104 Patapsco Avenue
104 Patapsco Avenue, Dundalk, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1102 sqft
Move right into this spacious, affordable 3 BR home near the heart of Historic Dundalk. Washer/dryer incl. Recent furnace, Hot Water Heater. Breakfast bar. Fenced yard and parking pad.

1 of 11

Last updated April 3 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
1950 Dineen Drive
1950 Dineen Drive, Dundalk, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
2/3 Bedroom Renovated 3 Level Townhouse with Parking Pad! - Please call (410-288-8333), (do not email), for information about this 2/3 Bedroom, 3 Level Townhouse. Located in nice neighborhood. New Carpet.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1915 Ewald Ave
1915 Ewald Avenue, Dundalk, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1024 sqft
Recently renovated charming row house in a great area of Dundalk - This house will not last long. It is located in a home owner block. Enjoy this 3 bed 2 bath house with an added bonus of an office space.
Results within 1 mile of Dundalk
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Hyde Park Apartments
1114 Tace Dr, Essex, MD
Studio
$857
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$952
893 sqft
Sustainable homes in landscaped grounds, 11 miles east of Baltimore. Allows a worry-free lifestyle, with laundry, maintenance and management on site. Pet-friendly with spacious rooms including eat-in kitchen and private patio/balcony for each apartment.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Harbor Point Estates
909 S Marlyn Ave, Essex, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
795 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
980 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Foxridge Townhomes
1114 Tace Drive, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1728 sqft
This unique community of three-bedroom brick townhomes is nestled in the heart of an established Essex residential neighborhood.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
117 Hampshire Road
117 Hampshire Road, Essex, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1152 sqft
Ready for move in! Two bedrooms, 1.5 baths, full size washer and dryer, NEW carpet and paint. Conveniently located and priced right! Pets acceptable case by case with additional pet deposit.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
40 Wagners Lane
40 Wagners Avenue, Essex, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
Waterfront Individual House with Amazing Views! Priced Reasonable! - Please call (410.288.8333), (do not email), for information about this 2/3 Bedroom Individual House located directly on the water with fantastic views.
Results within 5 miles of Dundalk
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 06:38am
12 Units Available
Canton
1212 East Apartments
1212 S East Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,599
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1212 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1212 East Apartments in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
31 Units Available
Fells Point
The Eden
777 S Eden St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,760
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,157
1225 sqft
Stunning location right near the water in Fell's Point. Sleek, luxury design. On-site amenities include yoga, internet cafe, garages and gym. In-unit laundry, updated appliances and larger bedrooms. Coffee bar on-site.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
14 Units Available
Fells Point
Thames Point
1900 Thames St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,699
1213 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,339
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,114
1350 sqft
Situated in a stunning building dating back to the 1870s, you can expect exposed stone walls and hardwood floors, as well as in-unit laundry and garbage disposal. Gym, online portal and parking as standard.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
4 Units Available
Brewer's Hill
Highland Haus
3232 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,380
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Highland Haus! Built for those that love life in the city, Highland Haus is the hottest new luxury apartment community in the Canton Zip code.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
7 Units Available
Medford
Boston Crossing
5800 Boston St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$815
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
936 sqft
Along with a great location, Boston Crossing offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments that feature newly renovated kitchens and updated bathrooms, dishwashers, central heat and air conditioning, beautiful hardwood floors or wall-to-wall carpeting, modern
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
21 Units Available
Locust Point
McHenry Row
1700 Whetstone Way, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,439
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1149 sqft
Energy-efficient stainless-steel appliances in air-conditioned apartments with stainless-steel appliances, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers. Complex has manifold amenities, including yoga classes, bike storage, clubhouse, pool and game room. Pet friendly.

July 2020 Dundalk Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Dundalk Rent Report. Dundalk rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Dundalk rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Dundalk Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Dundalk Rent Report. Dundalk rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Dundalk rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Dundalk rents held steady over the past month

Over the past month Dundalk rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Dundalk stand at $927 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,163 for a two-bedroom. Dundalk's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rent trends vary across the Baltimore Metro

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Dundalk, but trends across the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Baltimore metro, half of them have seen decreases while the other half have been increasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 5.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,746, while one-bedrooms go for $1,392.
    • Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,471, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,111; rents remained steady over the past month.
    • Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,954; rents fell 0.3% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.

    Dundalk rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Dundalk has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Dundalk is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Dundalk's median two-bedroom rent of $1,163 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Dundalk remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Columbus (+0.9%), Nashville (+0.7%), Detroit (+0.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $973, $1,164, and $901 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Dundalk than most large cities. For example, Boston has a median 2BR rent of $2,108, which is more than one-and-a-half times the price in Dundalk.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Baltimore
    $950
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Columbia
    $1,560
    $1,950
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Glen Burnie
    $1,230
    $1,540
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Ellicott City
    $1,390
    $1,750
    -0.2%
    -5.6%
    Dundalk
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    0.4%
    Towson
    $1,190
    $1,500
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Severn
    $1,320
    $1,660
    -0.9%
    -1.5%
    Catonsville
    $1,170
    $1,470
    0.5%
    2.4%
    Essex
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    0.2%
    Annapolis
    $1,520
    $1,900
    -1.1%
    -2.5%
    Odenton
    $1,800
    $2,260
    -0.3%
    -4.7%
    Parkville
    $1,110
    $1,400
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Owings Mills
    $1,230
    $1,550
    0.2%
    -1.3%
    Perry Hall
    $1,340
    $1,680
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Reisterstown
    $1,170
    $1,470
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Middle River
    $1,070
    $1,350
    0.7%
    1.7%
    Cockeysville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    0
    Elkridge
    $1,560
    $1,960
    0
    0.2%
    Aberdeen
    $940
    $1,180
    0.2%
    1.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

