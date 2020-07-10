Apartment List
/
MD
/
dundalk
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM

196 Apartments for rent in Dundalk, MD with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 06:54pm
Contact for Availability
Gray Haven Townhomes
7900 N Boundary Rd, Dundalk, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gray Haven Townhomes in DundalkGray Haven townhomes feature amenities typically found only in private homes in the area: sizable yards, large dining rooms, oversized bedrooms and living rooms, attached brick storage sheds, outdoor patios and private

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3475 McShane Way
3475 Mcshane Way, Dundalk, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
896 sqft
Cozy 2 Bedroom Dundalk Home w/ Parking Pad - Cozy two-bedroom Dundalk home boasts spacious living areas and hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 3

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
8023 Gough St
8023 Gough Street, Dundalk, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1024 sqft
8023 Gough Street - Property Id: 303546 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/303546 Property Id 303546 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5868117)

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1945 Church Rd
1945 Church Road, Dundalk, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3 bedroom 1.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
7383 Edsworth Rd
7383 Edsworth Road, Dundalk, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1480 sqft
7383 Edsworth Rd Available 08/01/20 Must-see 3 Bedroom Townhome w/ Parking in Dundalk! - Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom townhome in Dundalk with easy access to Merritt Blvd and I-695! Covered front entry opens to a spacious living room with

1 of 24

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Saint Helena
233 Colgate Ave
233 Colgate Avenue, Dundalk, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1003 sqft
Come and check this fully renovated home located in Dundalk, MD.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2001 Kelmore Rd
2001 Kelmore Road, Dundalk, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1024 sqft
2001 Kelmore Rd Available 08/22/20 Updated 3 Bedroom EOG Townhome in Dundalk! - Great 3 bedroom end unit townhome in walking distance to Inverness Park and Rec Center in Dundalk! Neutral color scheme and modern wood flooring welcome you to a

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
54 Yorkway
54 Yorkway, Dundalk, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1338 sqft
3 Bedroom Duplex in Dundalk - Beautiful 3 bedroom duplex in Dundalk boasts wood floors and a decorative fireplace as well as an enclosed sunroom overlooking a huge yard. The upper level offers 3 ample bedrooms and a shared hall bath.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
7850 St Fabian Ln
7850 Saint Fabian Lane, Dundalk, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
- This fabulous townhome is located in Baltimore County this home has three full bedrooms 1.5 baths ,finished basement, washer dryer, central air. This Home also comes with a fenced in front yard and backyard.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
Saint Helena
104 Patapsco Avenue
104 Patapsco Avenue, Dundalk, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1102 sqft
Move right into this spacious, affordable 3 BR home near the heart of Historic Dundalk. Washer/dryer incl. Recent furnace, Hot Water Heater. Breakfast bar. Fenced yard and parking pad.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
45 N Dundalk Avenue
45 North Dundalk Avenue, Dundalk, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
954 sqft
Wonderful 2 BR/2 BA single family in historic Dundalk. Lawncare included with this great little house. Off street parking for two cars. Full equipped kitchen and plenty of storage. Finished basement with full size washer and dryer.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1915 Ewald Ave
1915 Ewald Avenue, Dundalk, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1024 sqft
Recently renovated charming row house in a great area of Dundalk - This house will not last long. It is located in a home owner block. Enjoy this 3 bed 2 bath house with an added bonus of an office space.
Results within 1 mile of Dundalk
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
4 Units Available
Foxridge Townhomes
1114 Tace Drive, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1728 sqft
This unique community of three-bedroom brick townhomes is nestled in the heart of an established Essex residential neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
8 Units Available
Harbor Point Estates
909 S Marlyn Ave, Essex, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
795 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,223
980 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
117 Hampshire Road
117 Hampshire Road, Essex, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1152 sqft
Ready for move in! Two bedrooms, 1.5 baths, full size washer and dryer, NEW carpet and paint. Conveniently located and priced right! Pets acceptable case by case with additional pet deposit.

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Graceland Park
6609 BUSHEY STREET
6609 Bushey Street, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1575 sqft
Sitting at the living room, you watch the natural light stream through the large bay window playfully bouncing off the hardwood floor.The day holds great promise.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
40 Wagners Lane
40 Wagners Avenue, Essex, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
Waterfront Individual House with Amazing Views! Priced Reasonable! - Please call (410.288.8333), (do not email), for information about this 2/3 Bedroom Individual House located directly on the water with fantastic views.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
17 Ridgemoor Rd
17 Ridgemoor Road, Essex, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1325 sqft
Available 09/01/20 3BR/ 2ba with GRANITE KITCHEN and GARAGE - Property Id: 128570 Ready for showings on 6/8/2019 then Immediate occupancy Fully Rehab SFH in Essex , Cape Cod style home 50 x 125 Lot.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
211 MAGNOLIA TERRACE
211 Magnolia Terrace, Essex, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1107 sqft
Charming Move In Ready Rental! 3 Bedroom, 1 Full And 2 Half Baths . Appliances Include Washer And Dryer. Full Spacious Basement. Private Parking Pad In Back. NO PETS. Call Today To Schedule Your Appointment. THIS WILL GO QUICK!
Results within 5 miles of Dundalk
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
The Apartments at Canterbury
9206 Oswald Way, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,681
1210 sqft
Award-winning apartment complex on landscaped grounds close to White Marsh Mall and Honeygo Regional Park. Apartments feature thermal pane windows, fully-equipped kitchens and ceramic tile baths. Residents can make online rent payments and service requests.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
50 Units Available
The Porter Brewers Hill
3700 Toone Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,598
994 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1423 sqft
The Porter Brewers Hill apartments in Baltimore, Maryland are located in Canton, a historic and walkable neighborhood where classic charm meets modern style.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
30 Units Available
Locust Point
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,457
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,728
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1275 sqft
Located in Baltimore, the apartments in this housing community include spacious walk-in closets, air conditioning and hardwood floors. The community also features a recreation center and 24-hour concierge.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 06:52pm
24 Units Available
Eagles Walk
7500 Eagle Walk Ct, White Marsh, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$986
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
853 sqft
Units have new appliances, patio or balcony, and air conditioning. Pets welcome. Car wash area and on-site laundry for tenants to use. Convenient location near shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 06:43pm
5 Units Available
The Townhomes at River's Gate
43 Salix Ct, Middle River, MD
2 Bedrooms
$970
760 sqft
The Townhomes at River's Gate offers two bedroom townhomes nestled in the heart of Middle River. Enjoy the serenity of townhome living with private entrances and patios.

July 2020 Dundalk Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Dundalk Rent Report. Dundalk rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Dundalk rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Dundalk Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Dundalk Rent Report. Dundalk rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Dundalk rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Dundalk rents held steady over the past month

Over the past month Dundalk rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Dundalk stand at $927 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,163 for a two-bedroom. Dundalk's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rent trends vary across the Baltimore Metro

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Dundalk, but trends across the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Baltimore metro, half of them have seen decreases while the other half have been increasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 5.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,746, while one-bedrooms go for $1,392.
    • Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,471, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,111; rents remained steady over the past month.
    • Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,954; rents fell 0.3% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.

    Dundalk rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Dundalk has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Dundalk is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Dundalk's median two-bedroom rent of $1,163 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Dundalk remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Columbus (+0.9%), Nashville (+0.7%), Detroit (+0.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $973, $1,164, and $901 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Dundalk than most large cities. For example, Boston has a median 2BR rent of $2,108, which is more than one-and-a-half times the price in Dundalk.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Baltimore
    $950
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Columbia
    $1,560
    $1,950
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Glen Burnie
    $1,230
    $1,540
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Ellicott City
    $1,390
    $1,750
    -0.2%
    -5.6%
    Dundalk
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    0.4%
    Towson
    $1,190
    $1,500
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Severn
    $1,320
    $1,660
    -0.9%
    -1.5%
    Catonsville
    $1,170
    $1,470
    0.5%
    2.4%
    Essex
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    0.2%
    Annapolis
    $1,520
    $1,900
    -1.1%
    -2.5%
    Odenton
    $1,800
    $2,260
    -0.3%
    -4.7%
    Parkville
    $1,110
    $1,400
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Owings Mills
    $1,230
    $1,550
    0.2%
    -1.3%
    Perry Hall
    $1,340
    $1,680
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Reisterstown
    $1,170
    $1,470
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Middle River
    $1,070
    $1,350
    0.7%
    1.7%
    Cockeysville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    0
    Elkridge
    $1,560
    $1,960
    0
    0.2%
    Aberdeen
    $940
    $1,180
    0.2%
    1.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Dundalk 1 BedroomsDundalk 2 BedroomsDundalk 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDundalk 3 BedroomsDundalk Apartments under $800Dundalk Apartments under $900Dundalk Apartments with Balcony
    Dundalk Apartments with GarageDundalk Apartments with GymDundalk Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDundalk Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDundalk Apartments with ParkingDundalk Apartments with Pool
    Dundalk Apartments with Washer-DryerDundalk Cheap PlacesDundalk Dog Friendly ApartmentsDundalk Furnished ApartmentsDundalk Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
    Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD
    Bel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MD

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
    University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
    Goucher College