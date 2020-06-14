191 Apartments for rent in Dundalk, MD with hardwood floors
Susquehanna Indians called Dundalk home when John Smith became the first European to explore the area in 1608. Needless to say, the Susquehanna would have been happier if Mr. Smith would have stayed home. What was then known as Patapsco Neck continued to play a role in American history for the next three centuries.
Actually, it's an unincorporated area, but unincorporated area of bays doesn't sound quite as catchy, does it? Dundalk is named after a town in Ireland. That Dundalk was the birthplace of the man asked to name the new village in Maryland. It's surrounded by water on three sides - on the south and west, Chesapeake Bay. On the north and east, the Back River. to the southeast, inlets off Chesapeake Bay come just about 1,000 feet short of going all the way across Patapsco Neck. To understand the area, it's important to understand the role of the water. It molds the climate, shapes the history, and provides untold recreational opportunities. And who doesn't love Chesapeake Bay blue crab?
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Dundalk renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.