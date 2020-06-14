Apartment List
/
MD
/
dundalk
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:38 PM

191 Apartments for rent in Dundalk, MD with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Dundalk renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:15pm
2 Units Available
Dundalk Village Apartments
2 Dunmanway, Dundalk, MD
Studio
$650
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$880
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to I-95, I-695 and I-895 and near dining, shopping and nightlife. Modern apartments have dishwashers, garbage disposals and microwaves. Restored hardwood flooring and carpet options available.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
7962 Saint Claire Ln
7962 Saint Claire Lane, Dundalk, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Beautiful new renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house in Dundalk - Beautifully newly renovated single family house with 3 bedroom and 1 Bath & Finished basement.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
7938 St. Claire Ln
7938 Saint Claire Lane, Dundalk, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1024 sqft
Updated 3 Bedroom Townhome just off North Point Blvd in Dundalk! - Updated 3 bedroom brick townhome with parking pad just off North Point Blvd in Dundalk! Lovely light-filled living area offers wood flooring and a neutral color scheme leading to a

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1945 Church Rd
1945 Church Road, Dundalk, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3 bedroom 1.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
7383 Edsworth Rd
7383 Edsworth Road, Dundalk, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1480 sqft
7383 Edsworth Rd Available 07/20/20 Must-see 3 Bedroom Townhome w/ Parking in Dundalk! - Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom townhome in Dundalk with easy access to Merritt Blvd and I-695! Covered front entry opens to a spacious living room with

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
4 Arrowship Rd
4 Arrowship Road, Dundalk, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1710 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathrooms. Large finished basement with a good size closet that could be used as a bedroom. Ceiling fans in every room. Central AC. Large eat in modern kitchen with tons of cabinets and hardwood floors.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
1 Unit Available
2318 Searles Rd
2318 Searles Road, Dundalk, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1016 sqft
Voucher holders welcome! Centrally located near the water, restaurants, shopping outlets, and Grange elementary, this home features 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with hardwood floors, central heating, private parking, a washer, dryer, oven,

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
3418 DUNRAN ROAD
3418 Dunran Road, Dundalk, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1076 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom, well maintained home is waiting for YOU! This home offers beautiful red oak hardwood floors on the 1st floor and white oak hardwood floors on the upper level.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
7826 Kavanagh Road
7826 Kavanagh Road, Dundalk, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1152 sqft
Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. featuring all hardwood floors, granite counter tops, washer and dryer, ample storage space fenced in yard as well as a private parking space.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
1934 PENHALL RD
1934 Penhall Road, Dundalk, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Affordable 3BR 1 FB Rental Well Maintaned- Wood Floors - Nice Size Rooms -Plenty of Storage-Nice Location Near Shopping, School,s Area Marinas, Parks and Restaurants. Pets Allowed Case by CaseAll Housing Vouchers Considered

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
7939 Saint Gregory Drive
7939 Saint Gregory Drive, Dundalk, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1024 sqft
SAVED VIDEO WALK THROUGH AVAILABLE! TEXT Wendy to have it sent to you! Beautiful stone walkway welcomes you to this charming "move in ready" home! LR & DR w/gorgeous wood floors.
Results within 1 mile of Dundalk
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
7 Units Available
Hyde Park Apartments
1114 Tace Dr, Essex, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$881
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
893 sqft
Sustainable homes in landscaped grounds, 11 miles east of Baltimore. Allows a worry-free lifestyle, with laundry, maintenance and management on site. Pet-friendly with spacious rooms including eat-in kitchen and private patio/balcony for each apartment.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
6 Units Available
Foxridge Townhomes
1114 Tace Drive, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1728 sqft
This unique community of three-bedroom brick townhomes is nestled in the heart of an established Essex residential neighborhood.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Joseph Lee
1 Unit Available
359 Elrino St
359 Elrino Street, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1260 sqft
359 Elrino St Available 07/20/20 Fantastic 3BR/3BA Townhome Close to Bayview Medical - Fantastic 3 bedroom townhome just a few blocks from Johns Hopkins Bayview Campus! Gleaming hardwood floors throughout, exposed brick, open main level with living

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Graceland Park
1 Unit Available
4638 HUDSON STREET
4638 Hudson St, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2112 sqft
A true showcase of luxury. The 1st level offer a family room perfect for a game night or home office and the flooring was recently replaced with luxury vinyl plank in a stonewashed oak color.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
209 Eastern Boulevard Fl 2
209 Eastern Blvd, Essex, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1500 sqft
This 3bedroom/2bath condo, located over a business, offers hardwood floors and roughly 1500 square feet of living space. Eat-in kitchen, walk in closets and guest parking. Full alarm system. Trash included. Clean and comfortable space. Available now.
Results within 5 miles of Dundalk
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
240 Units Available
Alta Brewers Hill
1211 South Eaton Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,630
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1292 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1702 sqft
Now Leasing – Move In Today! One Month Free Plus 6-Months Free Parking*! TOUR YOUR WAY! CONTACT US TO SCHEDULE YOUR VIRTUAL, SELF-GUIDED OR PRIVATE TOUR TODAY**Restrictions apply
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
19 Units Available
Windsor House
201 Middleway Rd, Middle River, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,064
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community is in the Aero Acres area and only moments from Pulaski Highway and I-95. Residents have access to onsite laundry, playground and swimming pool. Units feature hardwood flooring and additional storage space.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Fells Point
18 Units Available
The Crescent at Fells Point
951 Fell St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,890
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1359 sqft
Easy access to I-95 and the charming restaurants of Fells Point. Units feature full-size washer and dryer, luxurious bathrooms with framed mirrors and granite countertops. Community has gym, private movie theater and pool.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Frankford
12 Units Available
Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments
5738 Cedonia Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$930
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1101 sqft
Situated near Cedonia Avenue and White Avenue, just a short distance away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Floor plans have large closets, custom window coverings and patios/balconies. Outdoor living includes pool and courtyard. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:14pm
$
Fells Point
4 Units Available
Thames Point
1900 Thames St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,929
1213 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,719
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in a stunning building dating back to the 1870s, you can expect exposed stone walls and hardwood floors, as well as in-unit laundry and garbage disposal. Gym, online portal and parking as standard.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:30pm
Canton
10 Units Available
1212 East Apartments
1212 S East Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,769
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1212 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1212 East Apartments in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:54pm
4 Units Available
The Townhomes at River's Gate
43 Salix Ct, Middle River, MD
2 Bedrooms
$970
760 sqft
The Townhomes at River's Gate offers two bedroom townhomes nestled in the heart of Middle River. Enjoy the serenity of townhome living with private entrances and patios.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
6 Units Available
Kingston Townhomes
736 W Kingsway Rd, Middle River, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1100 sqft
Three-bedroom townhomes with sunny eat-in kitchens, separate utility rooms, front and rear entrances, and off-street parking. Adjacent to Kingston Park. Easy access to I-695, I-95 and US 40. Near local transit, shopping, dining and recreation.
City Guide for Dundalk, MD

Susquehanna Indians called Dundalk home when John Smith became the first European to explore the area in 1608. Needless to say, the Susquehanna would have been happier if Mr. Smith would have stayed home. What was then known as Patapsco Neck continued to play a role in American history for the next three centuries.

Actually, it's an unincorporated area, but unincorporated area of bays doesn't sound quite as catchy, does it? Dundalk is named after a town in Ireland. That Dundalk was the birthplace of the man asked to name the new village in Maryland. It's surrounded by water on three sides - on the south and west, Chesapeake Bay. On the north and east, the Back River. to the southeast, inlets off Chesapeake Bay come just about 1,000 feet short of going all the way across Patapsco Neck. To understand the area, it's important to understand the role of the water. It molds the climate, shapes the history, and provides untold recreational opportunities. And who doesn't love Chesapeake Bay blue crab?

Having trouble with Craigslist Dundalk? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Dundalk, MD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Dundalk renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

