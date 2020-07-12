190 Apartments for rent in Dundalk, MD with parking
1 of 6
1 of 5
1 of 8
1 of 17
1 of 12
1 of 1
1 of 17
1 of 16
1 of 16
1 of 11
1 of 14
1 of 10
1 of 17
1 of 23
1 of 11
1 of 17
1 of 15
1 of 25
1 of 13
1 of 31
1 of 16
1 of 33
1 of 7
1 of 17
Susquehanna Indians called Dundalk home when John Smith became the first European to explore the area in 1608. Needless to say, the Susquehanna would have been happier if Mr. Smith would have stayed home. What was then known as Patapsco Neck continued to play a role in American history for the next three centuries.
Actually, it's an unincorporated area, but unincorporated area of bays doesn't sound quite as catchy, does it? Dundalk is named after a town in Ireland. That Dundalk was the birthplace of the man asked to name the new village in Maryland. It's surrounded by water on three sides - on the south and west, Chesapeake Bay. On the north and east, the Back River. to the southeast, inlets off Chesapeake Bay come just about 1,000 feet short of going all the way across Patapsco Neck. To understand the area, it's important to understand the role of the water. It molds the climate, shapes the history, and provides untold recreational opportunities. And who doesn't love Chesapeake Bay blue crab?
Having trouble with Craigslist Dundalk? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Dundalk apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.