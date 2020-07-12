190 Apartments for rent in Dundalk, MD with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
2 Units Available
Dundalk Village Apartments
2 Dunmanway, Dundalk, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$880
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to I-95, I-695 and I-895 and near dining, shopping and nightlife. Modern apartments have dishwashers, garbage disposals and microwaves. Restored hardwood flooring and carpet options available.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated February 6 at 05:54pm
2 Units Available
Holiday Gate Apartments
1610 Melbourne Rd, Dundalk, MD
1 Bedroom
$917
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
741 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWelcome to Holiday Gate located in a neighborhood surrounded by homes in the heart of Dundalk in Baltimore County.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Pangea Springs
2123 Dundalk Ave, Dundalk, MD
1 Bedroom
$770
500 sqft
A recently refurbished apartment building close to the Cimaglia Park at Fort Holabird, rooms come with hardwood floors, on-site laundry and parking. Conveniently located close to N Dundalk Ave for easy access to the I-95.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7806 St Fabian Ln
7806 Saint Fabian Lane, Dundalk, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1024 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom Dundalk Home ~ Stylish Updates! - Gorgeous three bedroom Dundalk home boasts brand new carpeting, stylish updates, and fresh neutral paint throughout! Inviting main level features cozy carpeted living room and separate dining area

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3475 McShane Way
3475 Mcshane Way, Dundalk, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
896 sqft
Cozy 2 Bedroom Dundalk Home w/ Parking Pad - Cozy two-bedroom Dundalk home boasts spacious living areas and hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1945 Church Rd
1945 Church Road, Dundalk, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3 bedroom 1.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7383 Edsworth Rd
7383 Edsworth Road, Dundalk, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1480 sqft
7383 Edsworth Rd Available 08/01/20 Must-see 3 Bedroom Townhome w/ Parking in Dundalk! - Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom townhome in Dundalk with easy access to Merritt Blvd and I-695! Covered front entry opens to a spacious living room with

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7850 St Fabian Ln
7850 Saint Fabian Lane, Dundalk, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
- This fabulous townhome is located in Baltimore County this home has three full bedrooms 1.5 baths ,finished basement, washer dryer, central air. This Home also comes with a fenced in front yard and backyard.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
3204 NORTH POINT ROAD
3204 North Point Road, Dundalk, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1008 sqft
Updated brick porch front home for rent. New appliances, deck and parking pad in rear of home, hardwood floors in upper level, beautifully updated bath,REQUIREMENTS- Landlord prefers completion of online application. $40/per applicant over 18.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
1934 PENHALL RD
1934 Penhall Road, Dundalk, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Affordable 3BR 1 FB Rental Well Maintaned- Wood Floors - Nice Size Rooms -Plenty of Storage-Nice Location Near Shopping, School,s Area Marinas, Parks and Restaurants. Pets Allowed Case by CaseAll Housing Vouchers Considered

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Saint Helena
104 Patapsco Avenue
104 Patapsco Avenue, Dundalk, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1102 sqft
Move right into this spacious, affordable 3 BR home near the heart of Historic Dundalk. Washer/dryer incl. Recent furnace, Hot Water Heater. Breakfast bar. Fenced yard and parking pad.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
6828 Dunbar Rd
6828 Dunbar Road, Dundalk, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
RENT TO BUY! - SOON AVAILABLE - DOWN PAYMENT REQUIRED! This home is perfect for those who want to own but still need some time to get their credit in shape! Restore your credit while you're already living in the house! Recently renovated - Updated

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
45 N Dundalk Avenue
45 North Dundalk Avenue, Dundalk, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
954 sqft
Wonderful 2 BR/2 BA single family in historic Dundalk. Lawncare included with this great little house. Off street parking for two cars. Full equipped kitchen and plenty of storage. Finished basement with full size washer and dryer.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Eastwood
7128 EASTBROOK AVENUE
7128 Eastbrook Avenue, Dundalk, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1124 sqft
Enjoy your rental place with end unit, three levels, three bed rooms, 1,5 Bath. Extra dining room and additional built-in mini room on back can be used as storage, sun room...

1 of 11

Last updated April 3 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
1950 Dineen Drive
1950 Dineen Drive, Dundalk, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
2/3 Bedroom Renovated 3 Level Townhouse with Parking Pad! - Please call (410-288-8333), (do not email), for information about this 2/3 Bedroom, 3 Level Townhouse. Located in nice neighborhood. New Carpet.
Results within 1 mile of Dundalk
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Hyde Park Apartments
1114 Tace Dr, Essex, MD
Studio
$857
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$952
893 sqft
Sustainable homes in landscaped grounds, 11 miles east of Baltimore. Allows a worry-free lifestyle, with laundry, maintenance and management on site. Pet-friendly with spacious rooms including eat-in kitchen and private patio/balcony for each apartment.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Harbor Point Estates
909 S Marlyn Ave, Essex, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
795 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
980 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Foxridge Townhomes
1114 Tace Drive, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1728 sqft
This unique community of three-bedroom brick townhomes is nestled in the heart of an established Essex residential neighborhood.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
616 NEW JERSEY AVE
616 New Jersey Avenue, Essex, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,050
The listing is for the rear unit of 616 New Jersey Ave. Private entrance. This one bedroom unit is centrally located in Essex and close to bus lines and shopping. This unit features open floor plan with updated kitchen and private bath.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Graceland Park
4638 Hudson Street
4638 Hudson St, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2112 sqft
Modern 3 Bed/3.5 Bath Home in Canton for Rent! - Phenomenal 3 bed/3.5 bath home in O'Donnell Square in Canton for rent! You won't want to miss this opportunity to rent this almost new construction home.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Saint Helena
6556 Parnell Avenue
6556 Parnell Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
885 sqft
Please click here to apply Youll love this charming home with recent upgrades. Enclosed front porch. BRAND NEW flooring on main level. Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and custom cabinetry. Airy and bright bedrooms fully carpeted.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Graceland Park
6609 BUSHEY STREET
6609 Bushey Street, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1575 sqft
Sitting at the living room, you watch the natural light stream through the large bay window playfully bouncing off the hardwood floor.The day holds great promise.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
209 Eastern Boulevard Fl 2
209 Eastern Blvd, Essex, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1500 sqft
This 3bedroom/2bath condo, located over a business, offers hardwood floors and roughly 1500 square feet of living space. Eat-in kitchen, walk in closets and guest parking. Full alarm system. Trash included. Clean and comfortable space. Available now.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
40 Wagners Lane
40 Wagners Avenue, Essex, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
Waterfront Individual House with Amazing Views! Priced Reasonable! - Please call (410.288.8333), (do not email), for information about this 2/3 Bedroom Individual House located directly on the water with fantastic views.
City Guide for Dundalk, MD

Susquehanna Indians called Dundalk home when John Smith became the first European to explore the area in 1608. Needless to say, the Susquehanna would have been happier if Mr. Smith would have stayed home. What was then known as Patapsco Neck continued to play a role in American history for the next three centuries.

Actually, it's an unincorporated area, but unincorporated area of bays doesn't sound quite as catchy, does it? Dundalk is named after a town in Ireland. That Dundalk was the birthplace of the man asked to name the new village in Maryland. It's surrounded by water on three sides - on the south and west, Chesapeake Bay. On the north and east, the Back River. to the southeast, inlets off Chesapeake Bay come just about 1,000 feet short of going all the way across Patapsco Neck. To understand the area, it's important to understand the role of the water. It molds the climate, shapes the history, and provides untold recreational opportunities. And who doesn't love Chesapeake Bay blue crab?

Having trouble with Craigslist Dundalk? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Dundalk, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Dundalk apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

