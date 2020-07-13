Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly all utils included 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly business center cc payments e-payments guest parking hot tub internet access online portal

Welcome to Key Landing Apartment Homes, where quality and comfort meet. Enjoy such amenities as central air conditioning, fabulous views, fully-equipped kitchens, spacious closets, wall-to-wall carpeting, a clothes care center in each building, large balconies/terraces, state-of-the-art play world, an Olympic-size swimming pool, a beach volleyball court, athletic playing fields, a 24-hour fitness center, a waterfront picnic area, and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Our on-site management will meet your needs in a friendly and efficient manner. We are also close to shopping and schools. Let Key Landing Apartment Homes be your new home.