Key Landing
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:46 PM

Key Landing

Open Now until 5pm
8499 Lynch Rd · (410) 204-2063
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Tour Our Communities Virtually and Apply online for Free with Promo Code: FREEAPP
Location

8499 Lynch Rd, Dundalk, MD 21222

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Key Landing.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
business center
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
online portal
Welcome to Key Landing Apartment Homes, where quality and comfort meet. Enjoy such amenities as central air conditioning, fabulous views, fully-equipped kitchens, spacious closets, wall-to-wall carpeting, a clothes care center in each building, large balconies/terraces, state-of-the-art play world, an Olympic-size swimming pool, a beach volleyball court, athletic playing fields, a 24-hour fitness center, a waterfront picnic area, and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Our on-site management will meet your needs in a friendly and efficient manner. We are also close to shopping and schools. Let Key Landing Apartment Homes be your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Key Landing have any available units?
Key Landing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does Key Landing have?
Some of Key Landing's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Key Landing currently offering any rent specials?
Key Landing is offering the following rent specials: Tour Our Communities Virtually and Apply online for Free with Promo Code: FREEAPP
Is Key Landing pet-friendly?
Yes, Key Landing is pet friendly.
Does Key Landing offer parking?
Yes, Key Landing offers parking.
Does Key Landing have units with washers and dryers?
No, Key Landing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Key Landing have a pool?
Yes, Key Landing has a pool.
Does Key Landing have accessible units?
No, Key Landing does not have accessible units.
Does Key Landing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Key Landing has units with dishwashers.
