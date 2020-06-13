81 Furnished Apartments for rent in Dundalk, MD

AL
1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:14pm
2 Units Available
Dundalk Village Apartments
2 Dunmanway, Dundalk, MD
Studio
$650
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$880
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to I-95, I-695 and I-895 and near dining, shopping and nightlife. Modern apartments have dishwashers, garbage disposals and microwaves. Restored hardwood flooring and carpet options available.
1 of 5

Last updated February 6 at 05:54pm
2 Units Available
Holiday Gate Apartments
1610 Melbourne Rd, Dundalk, MD
1 Bedroom
$917
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
741 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWelcome to Holiday Gate located in a neighborhood surrounded by homes in the heart of Dundalk in Baltimore County.
Results within 5 miles of Dundalk
1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Fells Point
27 Units Available
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,677
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,459
1174 sqft
Fully furnished apartments within the historic Fells Point neighborhood. Community includes a billiards room, lounge bar, yoga studio and theater. Close to Patterson Park, the National Aquarium, and lots of bars and restaurants.
1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
32 Units Available
The Apartments at Cambridge Court
386 Attenborough Dr, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,290
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,687
1148 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens, full-sized washers and dryers, large closets and extra storage space. Fireplace in each unit and private patio or balcony. Volleyball court, clubhouse, pool, playground and gym. Pet friendly.
1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Fells Point
17 Units Available
The Crescent at Fells Point
951 Fell St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,890
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,085
1359 sqft
Easy access to I-95 and the charming restaurants of Fells Point. Units feature full-size washer and dryer, luxurious bathrooms with framed mirrors and granite countertops. Community has gym, private movie theater and pool.
1 of 63

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Upper Fells Point
62 Units Available
Liberty Harbor East
1301 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,626
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,123
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,256
1277 sqft
Find the right apartment for you in the heart of Harbor East, where soul meets style and a neighborhood of cultural discovery awaits. Liberty embodies the best of Baltimore, its vibrant personality, industrious history, and pioneering spirit.
1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:45pm
1 Unit Available
Ridge View Apartment Homes
5 Maidstone Ct, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
853 sqft
Pet-friendly community with gym, pool, and on-site laundry. Furnished apartments featuring fully equipped kitchen, walk-in closets, and granite counter tops. Located minutes from The Avenue at White Marsh, near the beltway, local parks, and schools.
1 of 5

Last updated March 28 at 08:10pm
2 Units Available
Hartland Ridge
1105 Country Terrace Road, Essex, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$883
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,028
678 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer studios, one bedroom, one and den or two bedroom apartments. Each apartment features private intercom entry, fully equipped kitchen and blinds at all windows.
1 of 5

Last updated December 28 at 10:24pm
4 Units Available
Mansfield Woods
710 Snowberry Court, Essex, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,008
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$988
742 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nMove to Mansfield Woods Apartments at The Greens in Essex, Maryland. We offer affordable studio, one, and two bedroom apartments.
1 of 5

Last updated February 26 at 07:37pm
2 Units Available
Queens Purchase
1207 Middleborough Rd, Essex, MD
1 Bedroom
$898
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nMove to Queens Purchase Apartments at The Greens in Essex, Maryland. We offer affordable one, one bedroom with den and two bedroom apartments.
1 of 7

Last updated February 26 at 07:37pm
2 Units Available
Kings Mill Apartments and Townhomes
1460 Hadwick Dr, Essex, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$887
792 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWelcome to Kings Mill Apartments and Townhomes at The Greens in Eastern Baltimore County, Essexs most established rental community.
1 of 5

Last updated November 26 at 05:43pm
3 Units Available
Pebble Creek
1109 Country Terrace Road, Essex, MD
1 Bedroom
$862
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$962
742 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer studios, one bedroom, one and den or two bedroom apartments. Each apartment features private intercom entry, fully equipped kitchen and blinds at all windows.
1 of 5

Last updated November 26 at 05:42pm
3 Units Available
Hartland Run
1103 Country Terrace Road, Essex, MD
1 Bedroom
$837
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$892
742 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer studios, one bedroom, one and den or two bedroom apartments. Each apartment features private intercom entry, fully equipped kitchen and blinds at all windows.
1 of 6

Last updated November 26 at 05:43pm
5 Units Available
Southwoods
10 Glenshannon Ct, Essex, MD
Studio
$725
347 sqft
1 Bedroom
$837
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$957
742 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer studios, one bedroom, one and den or two bedroom apartments. Each apartment features private intercom entry, fully equipped kitchen and blinds at all windows.
1 of 8

Last updated November 26 at 05:42pm
3 Units Available
Hartland Village
1409 Winter Park Cir, Essex, MD
1 Bedroom
$862
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$927
742 sqft
We offer studios, one bedroom, one and den or two bedroom apartments. Each apartment features private intercom entry, fully equipped kitchen and blinds at all windows.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Upper Fells Point
1 Unit Available
325 S Regester St
325 South Regester Street, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Fells Point / Rooftop Deck / Renovated - Property Id: 276765 Just renovated beautiful home in Fells Point. Walk 2 blocks to Fells Point bars / restaurants or a little further to Canton / Patterson park. Free street parking.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Elwood Park
1 Unit Available
210 N Kenwood Ave
210 North Kenwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
4 Bed 2 Bath Renovated Row Home - Property Id: 276779 Beautiful 4 bed 2 bath row home on quiet street.This home has new bathrooms, utilities, granite counters and ample space. Close to JH hospital and Patterson Park. Free street parking.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Middle East
1 Unit Available
929 Apartments
929 North Wolfe Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,525
445 sqft
Available April 1st - 5 min walk from Johns Hopkins Hospital / Medical Campus 1 bed/1 bath apartment of 929 Apartments available for rent. - Convenient location: only 0.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Butchers Hill
1 Unit Available
2201 E FAIRMOUNT AVENUE
2201 East Fairmount Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
2015 sqft
Furnished 2 bedroom 1 bath rental in Butchers Hill. Was 5 star reviewed Airbnb. Short term available. Washer and Dryer in Unit, Stainless Appliances and much more.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Canton
1 Unit Available
2920 ELLIOTT STREET
2920 Elliott Street, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3834 sqft
*Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, please wear a face-covering and wash your hands prior to any appointments. Thank you for your cooperation.* Where Captain John O'Donnell would probably live today.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Canton
1 Unit Available
2321 BOSTON STREET
2321 Boston Street, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2400 sqft
Stunning townhouse for lease located in Canton's prestigious North Shore waterfront community. This 3 bed, 2.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Locust Point
1 Unit Available
1500 E FORT AVENUE
1500 East Fort Avenue, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3250 sqft
Property can be furnished or unfurnished. Long Term or Short Term. This Home checks all the boxes.... End Unit, Renovated, Parking, And so much more.......

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Little Italy
1 Unit Available
915 EASTERN AVENUE
915 Eastern Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1900 sqft
3 Bed/ 3 Bath home in prime Little Italy location nestled between authentic Italian restaurants, chic Harbor East waterfront fine dining and luxury shopping and historic Fells Point.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Butchers Hill
1 Unit Available
2045 E FAIRMOUNT AVENUE
2045 East Fairmount Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1560 sqft
This custom townhome was gut renovated and professionally designed. The home boasts 2 bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, a back yard, a terrace, rooftop deck, and a beautiful modern kitchen.
Rent Report
Dundalk

June 2020 Dundalk Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Dundalk Rent Report. Dundalk rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Dundalk rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Dundalk rents declined over the past month

Dundalk rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Dundalk stand at $928 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,164 for a two-bedroom. Dundalk's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.0%, but trails the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Baltimore Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Dundalk, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Baltimore metro, 7 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 4.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,749, while one-bedrooms go for $1,394.
    • Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,463, while one-bedrooms go for $1,166.
    • Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,960; rents were down 0.6% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,110; rents were down 0.1% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Dundalk rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Dundalk, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Dundalk is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Dundalk's median two-bedroom rent of $1,164 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% rise in Dundalk.
    • While Dundalk's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Boston (-0.4%) and Pittsburgh (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Dundalk than most large cities. For example, Boston has a median 2BR rent of $2,119, which is more than one-and-a-half times the price in Dundalk.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Baltimore
    $950
    $1,190
    0.1%
    0
    Columbia
    $1,560
    $1,960
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Glen Burnie
    $1,220
    $1,540
    0.1%
    2.3%
    Ellicott City
    $1,390
    $1,750
    -0.1%
    -4.1%
    Dundalk
    $930
    $1,160
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Towson
    $1,190
    $1,500
    0
    1.9%
    Severn
    $1,340
    $1,680
    -0.9%
    -0.4%
    Catonsville
    $1,170
    $1,460
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Essex
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Annapolis
    $1,530
    $1,920
    -0.8%
    0.1%
    Odenton
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -1%
    -3.9%
    Parkville
    $1,120
    $1,400
    0
    0.3%
    Owings Mills
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    -0.9%
    Perry Hall
    $1,330
    $1,670
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Reisterstown
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    3.1%
    Middle River
    $1,070
    $1,340
    0.7%
    0.2%
    Cockeysville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Elkridge
    $1,560
    $1,960
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Aberdeen
    $940
    $1,180
    0.2%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

