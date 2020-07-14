All apartments in Dundalk
7900 N Boundary Rd · (443) 701-3698
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7900 N Boundary Rd, Dundalk, MD 21222

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Gray Haven Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
online portal
playground
Gray Haven Townhomes in DundalkGray Haven townhomes feature amenities typically found only in private homes in the area: sizable yards, large dining rooms, oversized bedrooms and living rooms, attached brick storage sheds, outdoor patios and private entrances. Ideally located near Merritt Boulevard. Attractive all brick construction means quieter interiors. As members of a Time Group Community, Gray Haven residents enjoy 24-hour emergency maintenance, a professional on-site staff ready to help, and the confidence of renting from a well-established, award-winning company that puts its residents first. Come be a part of the Gray Haven neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: $250-2 months rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: 35 lbs, Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Gray Haven Townhomes have any available units?
Gray Haven Townhomes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does Gray Haven Townhomes have?
Some of Gray Haven Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Gray Haven Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Gray Haven Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Gray Haven Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Gray Haven Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Gray Haven Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Gray Haven Townhomes offers parking.
Does Gray Haven Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Gray Haven Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Gray Haven Townhomes have a pool?
No, Gray Haven Townhomes does not have a pool.
Does Gray Haven Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Gray Haven Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Gray Haven Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Gray Haven Townhomes has units with dishwashers.

