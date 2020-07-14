Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center cc payments courtyard e-payments online portal playground

Gray Haven Townhomes in DundalkGray Haven townhomes feature amenities typically found only in private homes in the area: sizable yards, large dining rooms, oversized bedrooms and living rooms, attached brick storage sheds, outdoor patios and private entrances. Ideally located near Merritt Boulevard. Attractive all brick construction means quieter interiors. As members of a Time Group Community, Gray Haven residents enjoy 24-hour emergency maintenance, a professional on-site staff ready to help, and the confidence of renting from a well-established, award-winning company that puts its residents first. Come be a part of the Gray Haven neighborhood.