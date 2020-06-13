188 Apartments for rent in Dundalk, MD with balcony

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 12

$
$
2 Units Available
Key Landing
8499 Lynch Rd, Dundalk, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,474
1150 sqft
With spacious floor plans and superior views, these apartments offer quality and comfort. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, balconies and central air conditioning. The community has access to an Olympic-size pool and a waterfront picnic area.

1 of 25

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
7938 St. Claire Ln
7938 Saint Claire Lane, Dundalk, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1024 sqft
Updated 3 Bedroom Townhome just off North Point Blvd in Dundalk! - Updated 3 bedroom brick townhome with parking pad just off North Point Blvd in Dundalk! Lovely light-filled living area offers wood flooring and a neutral color scheme leading to a

1 of 17

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
7383 Edsworth Rd
7383 Edsworth Road, Dundalk, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1480 sqft
7383 Edsworth Rd Available 07/20/20 Must-see 3 Bedroom Townhome w/ Parking in Dundalk! - Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom townhome in Dundalk with easy access to Merritt Blvd and I-695! Covered front entry opens to a spacious living room with

1 of 16

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
262 Chestnut St
262 Chestnut Street, Dundalk, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Check this fully renovated 3 bedroom home located in Dundalk,MD. This home features wood flooring, inclusive of stainless-steel appliances, washer and dryer, covered front porch and parking space at the backyard. Schedule your tour today.

1 of 13

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1722 KIRKLAND ROAD
1722 Kirkland Road, Dundalk, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1650 sqft
JUST LISTED- Great rental opportunity. **Please read entire description. ANY Realtor can schedule a showing for you to see this house**3 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath- If you need space.

1 of 1

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
115 Avon Beach Road
115 Avon Beach Road, Dundalk, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
768 sqft
~ Private Front Porch ~ Stainless Steel Appliances ~ Brand New Floors ~ Storage ~ Trash Included ~ Blinds Throughout

1 of 10

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
7533 WESTFIELD ROAD
7533 Westfield Road, Dundalk, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1016 sqft
GORGEOUS RENTAL RENOVATION! Please read entire description. ANY Realtor can schedule a showing for you to see this house. 2 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath- plush lower level could be an additional bedroom with 1/2 bath and exit to rear yard.

1 of 11

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1950 Dineen Drive
1950 Dineen Drive, Dundalk, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
2/3 Bedroom Renovated 3 Level Townhouse with Parking Pad! - Please call (410-288-8333), (do not email), for information about this 2/3 Bedroom, 3 Level Townhouse. Located in nice neighborhood. New Carpet.
Verified

1 of 17

6 Units Available
6 Units Available
Hyde Park Apartments
1114 Tace Dr, Essex, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$939
893 sqft
Sustainable homes in landscaped grounds, 11 miles east of Baltimore. Allows a worry-free lifestyle, with laundry, maintenance and management on site. Pet-friendly with spacious rooms including eat-in kitchen and private patio/balcony for each apartment.
Verified

1 of 15

5 Units Available
5 Units Available
Harbor Point Estates
909 S Marlyn Ave, Essex, MD
2 Bedrooms
$948
795 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
980 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified

1 of 26

$
$
6 Units Available
Foxridge Townhomes
1114 Tace Drive, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1728 sqft
This unique community of three-bedroom brick townhomes is nestled in the heart of an established Essex residential neighborhood.

1 of 18

Saint Helena
1 Unit Available
Saint Helena
1 Unit Available
6530 Riverview Avenue
6530 Riverview Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Renovated 3 Bedroom Townhome in Colgate/Dundalk! - Spacious 3 bedroom townhome in Colgate/Dundalk, conveniently located between Dundalk Ave & Broening Hwy.

1 of 19

Joseph Lee
1 Unit Available
Joseph Lee
1 Unit Available
359 Elrino St
359 Elrino Street, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1260 sqft
359 Elrino St Available 07/20/20 Fantastic 3BR/3BA Townhome Close to Bayview Medical - Fantastic 3 bedroom townhome just a few blocks from Johns Hopkins Bayview Campus! Gleaming hardwood floors throughout, exposed brick, open main level with living

1 of 28

Graceland Park
1 Unit Available
Graceland Park
1 Unit Available
4638 HUDSON STREET
4638 Hudson St, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2112 sqft
A true showcase of luxury. The 1st level offer a family room perfect for a game night or home office and the flooring was recently replaced with luxury vinyl plank in a stonewashed oak color.

1 of 17

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
40 Wagners Lane
40 Wagners Avenue, Essex, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
Waterfront Individual House with Amazing Views! Priced Reasonable! - Please call (410.288.8333), (do not email), for information about this 2/3 Bedroom Individual House located directly on the water with fantastic views.
Verified

1 of 23

$
Little Italy
$
Little Italy
56 Units Available
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,816
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,539
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1166 sqft
This new property provides views of the Inner Harbor and is near The Gallery Mall. Various amenities include doorman, valet, clubhouse, hot tub, coffee bar and much more. Units have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 17

4 Units Available
4 Units Available
The Townhomes at River's Gate
43 Salix Ct, Middle River, MD
2 Bedrooms
$970
760 sqft
The Townhomes at River's Gate offers two bedroom townhomes nestled in the heart of Middle River. Enjoy the serenity of townhome living with private entrances and patios.
Verified

1 of 72

$
$
24 Units Available
The Gunther
1211 S Conkling St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,660
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,778
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
1265 sqft
Building was once the home of Gunther Beer; located one mile from I-95 and I-895. Units have plush carpeting and granite countertops, with stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 12

10 Units Available
10 Units Available
The Apartments at Canterbury
9206 Oswald Way, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
$981
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,718
1210 sqft
Award-winning apartment complex on landscaped grounds close to White Marsh Mall and Honeygo Regional Park. Apartments feature thermal pane windows, fully-equipped kitchens and ceramic tile baths. Residents can make online rent payments and service requests.
Verified

1 of 24

32 Units Available
32 Units Available
The Apartments at Cambridge Court
386 Attenborough Dr, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,223
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,704
1148 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens, full-sized washers and dryers, large closets and extra storage space. Fireplace in each unit and private patio or balcony. Volleyball court, clubhouse, pool, playground and gym. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

$
$
19 Units Available
Windsor House
201 Middleway Rd, Middle River, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,058
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community is in the Aero Acres area and only moments from Pulaski Highway and I-95. Residents have access to onsite laundry, playground and swimming pool. Units feature hardwood flooring and additional storage space.
Verified

1 of 17

$
$
6 Units Available
Kingston Townhomes
736 W Kingsway Rd, Middle River, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1100 sqft
Three-bedroom townhomes with sunny eat-in kitchens, separate utility rooms, front and rear entrances, and off-street parking. Adjacent to Kingston Park. Easy access to I-695, I-95 and US 40. Near local transit, shopping, dining and recreation.
Verified

1 of 23

6 Units Available
6 Units Available
The Commons at White Marsh
9901 Langs Rd, Middle River, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
797 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,376
980 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified

1 of 24

Frankford
Frankford
12 Units Available
Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments
5738 Cedonia Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$930
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1101 sqft
Situated near Cedonia Avenue and White Avenue, just a short distance away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Floor plans have large closets, custom window coverings and patios/balconies. Outdoor living includes pool and courtyard. Pet friendly.
City Guide for Dundalk, MD

Susquehanna Indians called Dundalk home when John Smith became the first European to explore the area in 1608. Needless to say, the Susquehanna would have been happier if Mr. Smith would have stayed home. What was then known as Patapsco Neck continued to play a role in American history for the next three centuries.

Actually, it's an unincorporated area, but unincorporated area of bays doesn't sound quite as catchy, does it? Dundalk is named after a town in Ireland. That Dundalk was the birthplace of the man asked to name the new village in Maryland. It's surrounded by water on three sides - on the south and west, Chesapeake Bay. On the north and east, the Back River. to the southeast, inlets off Chesapeake Bay come just about 1,000 feet short of going all the way across Patapsco Neck. To understand the area, it's important to understand the role of the water. It molds the climate, shapes the history, and provides untold recreational opportunities. And who doesn't love Chesapeake Bay blue crab?

Having trouble with Craigslist Dundalk? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Dundalk, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Dundalk renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

