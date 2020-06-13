Apartment List
156 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Dundalk, MD

Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
3 Units Available
Key Landing
8499 Lynch Rd, Dundalk, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,474
1150 sqft
With spacious floor plans and superior views, these apartments offer quality and comfort. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, balconies and central air conditioning. The community has access to an Olympic-size pool and a waterfront picnic area.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:14pm
2 Units Available
Dundalk Village Apartments
2 Dunmanway, Dundalk, MD
Studio
$650
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$880
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to I-95, I-695 and I-895 and near dining, shopping and nightlife. Modern apartments have dishwashers, garbage disposals and microwaves. Restored hardwood flooring and carpet options available.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1945 Church Rd
1945 Church Road, Dundalk, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3 bedroom 1.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7962 Saint Claire Ln
7962 Saint Claire Lane, Dundalk, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Beautiful new renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house in Dundalk - Beautifully newly renovated single family house with 3 bedroom and 1 Bath & Finished basement.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7938 St. Claire Ln
7938 Saint Claire Lane, Dundalk, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1024 sqft
Updated 3 Bedroom Townhome just off North Point Blvd in Dundalk! - Updated 3 bedroom brick townhome with parking pad just off North Point Blvd in Dundalk! Lovely light-filled living area offers wood flooring and a neutral color scheme leading to a

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
4 Arrowship Rd
4 Arrowship Road, Dundalk, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1710 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathrooms. Large finished basement with a good size closet that could be used as a bedroom. Ceiling fans in every room. Central AC. Large eat in modern kitchen with tons of cabinets and hardwood floors.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:32pm
1 Unit Available
2318 Searles Rd
2318 Searles Road, Dundalk, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1016 sqft
Voucher holders welcome! Centrally located near the water, restaurants, shopping outlets, and Grange elementary, this home features 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with hardwood floors, central heating, private parking, a washer, dryer, oven,

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3418 DUNRAN ROAD
3418 Dunran Road, Dundalk, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1076 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom, well maintained home is waiting for YOU! This home offers beautiful red oak hardwood floors on the 1st floor and white oak hardwood floors on the upper level.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1722 KIRKLAND ROAD
1722 Kirkland Road, Dundalk, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1650 sqft
JUST LISTED- Great rental opportunity. **Please read entire description. ANY Realtor can schedule a showing for you to see this house**3 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath- If you need space.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1934 PENHALL RD
1934 Penhall Road, Dundalk, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Affordable 3BR 1 FB Rental Well Maintaned- Wood Floors - Nice Size Rooms -Plenty of Storage-Nice Location Near Shopping, School,s Area Marinas, Parks and Restaurants. Pets Allowed Case by CaseAll Housing Vouchers Considered

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:34pm
Saint Helena
1 Unit Available
104 Patapsco Avenue
104 Patapsco Avenue, Dundalk, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1102 sqft
Move right into this spacious, affordable 3 BR home near the heart of Historic Dundalk. Washer/dryer incl. Recent furnace, Hot Water Heater. Breakfast bar. Fenced yard and parking pad.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
7533 WESTFIELD ROAD
7533 Westfield Road, Dundalk, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1016 sqft
GORGEOUS RENTAL RENOVATION! Please read entire description. ANY Realtor can schedule a showing for you to see this house. 2 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath- plush lower level could be an additional bedroom with 1/2 bath and exit to rear yard.

1 of 11

Last updated April 3 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
1950 Dineen Drive
1950 Dineen Drive, Dundalk, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
2/3 Bedroom Renovated 3 Level Townhouse with Parking Pad! - Please call (410-288-8333), (do not email), for information about this 2/3 Bedroom, 3 Level Townhouse. Located in nice neighborhood. New Carpet.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
5 Units Available
Harbor Point Estates
909 S Marlyn Ave, Essex, MD
2 Bedrooms
$948
795 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
980 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
6 Units Available
Hyde Park Apartments
1114 Tace Dr, Essex, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$939
893 sqft
Sustainable homes in landscaped grounds, 11 miles east of Baltimore. Allows a worry-free lifestyle, with laundry, maintenance and management on site. Pet-friendly with spacious rooms including eat-in kitchen and private patio/balcony for each apartment.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
6 Units Available
Foxridge Townhomes
1114 Tace Drive, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1728 sqft
This unique community of three-bedroom brick townhomes is nestled in the heart of an established Essex residential neighborhood.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Saint Helena
1 Unit Available
6530 Riverview Avenue
6530 Riverview Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Renovated 3 Bedroom Townhome in Colgate/Dundalk! - Spacious 3 bedroom townhome in Colgate/Dundalk, conveniently located between Dundalk Ave & Broening Hwy.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
40 Wagners Lane
40 Wagners Avenue, Essex, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
Waterfront Individual House with Amazing Views! Priced Reasonable! - Please call (410.288.8333), (do not email), for information about this 2/3 Bedroom Individual House located directly on the water with fantastic views.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Fells Point
27 Units Available
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,677
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,459
1174 sqft
Fully furnished apartments within the historic Fells Point neighborhood. Community includes a billiards room, lounge bar, yoga studio and theater. Close to Patterson Park, the National Aquarium, and lots of bars and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
$
Little Italy
60 Units Available
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,811
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,539
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1166 sqft
This new property provides views of the Inner Harbor and is near The Gallery Mall. Various amenities include doorman, valet, clubhouse, hot tub, coffee bar and much more. Units have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Fells Point
10 Units Available
1305 Dock Street
1305 Dock St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,558
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,748
1230 sqft
Waterfront community offers inspiring views of Harbor East. Attractive residences include floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy morning or evening hikes on waterfront trails.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
$
Little Italy
13 Units Available
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,813
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,622
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1088 sqft
High-rise living at its finest, complete with stunning harbor and downtown views. World-class amenities feature pool, sauna, coffee bar, theater room and more. Everything you need is right at home! Recently renovated, luxury interiors.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:48pm
17 Units Available
Eagles Walk
7500 Eagle Walk Ct, White Marsh, MD
Studio
$1,019
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
853 sqft
Units have new appliances, patio or balcony, and air conditioning. Pets welcome. Car wash area and on-site laundry for tenants to use. Convenient location near shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
24 Units Available
The Gunther
1211 S Conkling St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,660
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,778
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
1265 sqft
Building was once the home of Gunther Beer; located one mile from I-95 and I-895. Units have plush carpeting and granite countertops, with stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Pet-friendly.
City Guide for Dundalk, MD

Susquehanna Indians called Dundalk home when John Smith became the first European to explore the area in 1608. Needless to say, the Susquehanna would have been happier if Mr. Smith would have stayed home. What was then known as Patapsco Neck continued to play a role in American history for the next three centuries.

Actually, it's an unincorporated area, but unincorporated area of bays doesn't sound quite as catchy, does it? Dundalk is named after a town in Ireland. That Dundalk was the birthplace of the man asked to name the new village in Maryland. It's surrounded by water on three sides - on the south and west, Chesapeake Bay. On the north and east, the Back River. to the southeast, inlets off Chesapeake Bay come just about 1,000 feet short of going all the way across Patapsco Neck. To understand the area, it's important to understand the role of the water. It molds the climate, shapes the history, and provides untold recreational opportunities. And who doesn't love Chesapeake Bay blue crab?

Having trouble with Craigslist Dundalk? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Dundalk, MD

Finding an apartment in Dundalk that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

