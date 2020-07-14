All apartments in Dundalk
Find more places like Dunlea.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dundalk, MD
/
Dunlea
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

Dunlea

Open Now until 5pm
7583 Westfield Rd · (443) 998-8702
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dundalk
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7583 Westfield Rd, Dundalk, MD 21222

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Dunlea.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
refrigerator
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
All of these apartments feature solid, quiet, brick construction, fully equipped kitchens, oversized bedrooms and a spacious living room/dining room combination, individually controlled heat and energy efficient storm windows. Private storage facilities and laundry centers are available in each building, and ample on-site parking is provided. As a Time Group Community resident you'll enjoy 24 hour emergency maintenance, a professional staff ready to help, and the confidence of renting from a long-established, award winning company that puts their residents first.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $250 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 for 1 pet, $300 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $30 for 1 pet, $45 for 2 pets
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 35lbs
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Dunlea have any available units?
Dunlea doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does Dunlea have?
Some of Dunlea's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Dunlea currently offering any rent specials?
Dunlea is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Dunlea pet-friendly?
Yes, Dunlea is pet friendly.
Does Dunlea offer parking?
Yes, Dunlea offers parking.
Does Dunlea have units with washers and dryers?
No, Dunlea does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Dunlea have a pool?
No, Dunlea does not have a pool.
Does Dunlea have accessible units?
No, Dunlea does not have accessible units.
Does Dunlea have units with dishwashers?
No, Dunlea does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Dunlea?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pangea Springs
2123 Dundalk Ave
Dundalk, MD 21222
Key Landing
8499 Lynch Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Holiday Gate Apartments
1610 Melbourne Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Dundalk Village Apartments
2 Dunmanway
Dundalk, MD 21222

Similar Pages

Dundalk 1 BedroomsDundalk 2 Bedrooms
Dundalk Apartments with ParkingDundalk Cheap Places
Dundalk Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD
Bel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity