Lease Length: 6, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $250 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 for 1 pet, $300 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $30 for 1 pet, $45 for 2 pets
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 35lbs
Parking Details: Open lot.