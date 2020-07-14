Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan garbage disposal refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub oven range Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly

All of these apartments feature solid, quiet, brick construction, fully equipped kitchens, oversized bedrooms and a spacious living room/dining room combination, individually controlled heat and energy efficient storm windows. Private storage facilities and laundry centers are available in each building, and ample on-site parking is provided. As a Time Group Community resident you'll enjoy 24 hour emergency maintenance, a professional staff ready to help, and the confidence of renting from a long-established, award winning company that puts their residents first.