2118 Cameron Drive 1B

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking gym some paid utils

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 gym parking

Portside Apartment - Property Id: 239969



Portside Apartments offers a variety of one, two and three bedroom floor plans, all of provide modern amenities including a fully-equipped kitchen, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. . Conveniently located within walking distance to shopping, dining opportunities, schools, parks, and to John Hopkins Bayview. Ideal for those who work in Sparrow Point, and or nearby manufacturing companies



Portside Apartments

2125 Cameron Drive, Dundalk, MD, 21222

Open 9am-5pm



To submit, you will need turn-in:

2 pieces of ID

6 pay stubs (consecutive) or benefit award letters



We accept HOME & LITHC ( tax credit housing programs. You must income qualify for these program) , SECTION 8 (Housing Choice participants not subject to income restrictions).



CREDIT and CRIMINAL BACKGROUND CHECK is apart of the application process.

Lease Terms:

. 1 year term

. Pets Deposit Required ( but NO monthly pet fee)

. Free Parking

. Water/ Sewage included



LITHC, Section 8, HUD VASH and HOME Accepted

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239969

