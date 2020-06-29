All apartments in Columbia
8852 Goose Landing Cir
8852 Goose Landing Cir

8852 Goose Landing Circle · No Longer Available
Location

8852 Goose Landing Circle, Columbia, MD 21045

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE 5/22/20! Lovely English Style townhouse convenient to Rt.100, shopping and restaurants. 3 finished levels, all appliances, wall to wall carpet, gas heat.No smoking. Pets considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8852 Goose Landing Cir have any available units?
8852 Goose Landing Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 8852 Goose Landing Cir have?
Some of 8852 Goose Landing Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8852 Goose Landing Cir currently offering any rent specials?
8852 Goose Landing Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8852 Goose Landing Cir pet-friendly?
No, 8852 Goose Landing Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 8852 Goose Landing Cir offer parking?
No, 8852 Goose Landing Cir does not offer parking.
Does 8852 Goose Landing Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8852 Goose Landing Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8852 Goose Landing Cir have a pool?
No, 8852 Goose Landing Cir does not have a pool.
Does 8852 Goose Landing Cir have accessible units?
No, 8852 Goose Landing Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 8852 Goose Landing Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8852 Goose Landing Cir has units with dishwashers.
