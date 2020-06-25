5036 Southern Star Ter

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Columbia, MD at its finest! This gorgeously updated townhouse is walking distance to the sports complex at Cedar Lane Park, Hobbits Glen Golf Course & The Turn House Restaurant. Only moments from downtown Columbia, MD! This home has been meticulously maintained by the homeowners and features an upgraded kitchen, open concept floor plan, fourth bedroom in the basement, and a gorgeous wood burning fireplace. Spacious master suite with master bath attached featuring a double vanity with separate tub and shower. Chef's will be delighted with the spacious kitchen, natural light pouring through the glass doors to the deck, and the breakfast area included! This home is in excellent condition; clean, well maintained, and gorgeous inside and out!