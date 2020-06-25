All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like 5036 Southern Star Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia, MD
/
5036 Southern Star Ter
Last updated May 8 2019 at 7:43 AM

5036 Southern Star Ter

5036 Southern Star Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Harpers Choice
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5036 Southern Star Terrace, Columbia, MD 21044
Harpers Choice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Columbia, MD at its finest! This gorgeously updated townhouse is walking distance to the sports complex at Cedar Lane Park, Hobbits Glen Golf Course & The Turn House Restaurant. Only moments from downtown Columbia, MD! This home has been meticulously maintained by the homeowners and features an upgraded kitchen, open concept floor plan, fourth bedroom in the basement, and a gorgeous wood burning fireplace. Spacious master suite with master bath attached featuring a double vanity with separate tub and shower. Chef's will be delighted with the spacious kitchen, natural light pouring through the glass doors to the deck, and the breakfast area included! This home is in excellent condition; clean, well maintained, and gorgeous inside and out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5036 Southern Star Ter have any available units?
5036 Southern Star Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5036 Southern Star Ter have?
Some of 5036 Southern Star Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5036 Southern Star Ter currently offering any rent specials?
5036 Southern Star Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5036 Southern Star Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 5036 Southern Star Ter is pet friendly.
Does 5036 Southern Star Ter offer parking?
No, 5036 Southern Star Ter does not offer parking.
Does 5036 Southern Star Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5036 Southern Star Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5036 Southern Star Ter have a pool?
No, 5036 Southern Star Ter does not have a pool.
Does 5036 Southern Star Ter have accessible units?
No, 5036 Southern Star Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 5036 Southern Star Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5036 Southern Star Ter has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Columbia Town Center
10360 Swift Stream Pl
Columbia, MD 21044
Bluffs at Fairway Hills
4965 Columbia Rd
Columbia, MD 21044
Autumn Crest Apartments
5664 Stevens Forest Rd
Columbia, MD 21045
Beech's Farm
7260 Eden Brook Dr
Columbia, MD 21046
Lakehouse
10201 Wincopin Cir
Columbia, MD 21044
Bluffs at Hawthorn
10401 Hickory Ridge Rd
Columbia, MD 21044
Tamar Meadow Apartments
8600 Cobblefield Dr
Columbia, MD 21045
Bell Columbia
12020 Little Patuxent Pkwy
Columbia, MD 21044

Similar Pages

Columbia 1 BedroomsColumbia 2 Bedrooms
Columbia Dog Friendly ApartmentsColumbia Pet Friendly Places
Columbia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VASilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory RidgeLong ReachKings Contrivance
Oakland MillsHarpers ChoiceDowntown Columbia
Wilde LakeFairway Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeTowson University
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University