Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

10506 FAULKNER RIDGE CIR #111

10506 Faulkner Ridge Circle · (866) 677-6937
Location

10506 Faulkner Ridge Circle, Columbia, MD 21044
Wilde Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
courtyard
parking
Spacious 2-bedroom, 2 full bath unit features open floor plan, renovated kitchen with granite counters, large master suite with walk-in closet and private bath, bright second bedroom, fresh carpet, private courtyard, laundry inside unit, and lots of storage. Great value at this price! Housing vouchers welcomed. Minimum credit score 625. Due to COVID-19 circumstances, appointments must be made a day ahead, and confirmed. Please preview photos and location online prior to making an appointment. Please be patient.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10506 FAULKNER RIDGE CIR #111 have any available units?
10506 FAULKNER RIDGE CIR #111 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 10506 FAULKNER RIDGE CIR #111 have?
Some of 10506 FAULKNER RIDGE CIR #111's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10506 FAULKNER RIDGE CIR #111 currently offering any rent specials?
10506 FAULKNER RIDGE CIR #111 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10506 FAULKNER RIDGE CIR #111 pet-friendly?
No, 10506 FAULKNER RIDGE CIR #111 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 10506 FAULKNER RIDGE CIR #111 offer parking?
Yes, 10506 FAULKNER RIDGE CIR #111 offers parking.
Does 10506 FAULKNER RIDGE CIR #111 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10506 FAULKNER RIDGE CIR #111 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10506 FAULKNER RIDGE CIR #111 have a pool?
No, 10506 FAULKNER RIDGE CIR #111 does not have a pool.
Does 10506 FAULKNER RIDGE CIR #111 have accessible units?
No, 10506 FAULKNER RIDGE CIR #111 does not have accessible units.
Does 10506 FAULKNER RIDGE CIR #111 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10506 FAULKNER RIDGE CIR #111 has units with dishwashers.
