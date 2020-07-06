10506 FAULKNER RIDGE CIR #111

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 courtyard parking

Spacious 2-bedroom, 2 full bath unit features open floor plan, renovated kitchen with granite counters, large master suite with walk-in closet and private bath, bright second bedroom, fresh carpet, private courtyard, laundry inside unit, and lots of storage. Great value at this price! Housing vouchers welcomed. Minimum credit score 625. Due to COVID-19 circumstances, appointments must be made a day ahead, and confirmed. Please preview photos and location online prior to making an appointment. Please be patient.