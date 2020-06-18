Eight 50 Aliceanna

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage elevator microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Industrial-modern living at it's finest, find this unique turn-key oasis in downtown Harbor East. Fresh paint and brand new flooring welcome you into this Two bedroom, Two bath residence. Walking into the light filled family room, floor to ceiling windows encompass both walls of this corner unit. A new backsplash in the kitchen compliments designer light fixtures and recess lighting installed to match the modern paint pallet and contemporary fixtures. The loft style second-bedroom features two closets with ample storage space, and soaring 11'+ ceilings. Across the hall is a full second bathroom with new paint, exhaust fan, and designer sconces. Separate from the living area, the Master Bedroom is complete with on-suite bathroom, a full wall of windows, dual closets, and new recessed lighting. A highly coveted deeded parking space is just steps from the front door, with a garage exit off of the main street allowing for easy in and out access. Eight50 Aliceanna Street condominiums are situated perfectly in Harbor East withing walking distance of numerous restaurants, nightlife, shopping, and the brand new Whole Foods. For Sale As Well!