Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:05 PM

Eight 50 Aliceanna

850 Aliceanna Street · (703) 935-9889
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

850 Aliceanna Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Little Italy

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 605 · Avail. now

$3,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1594 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
elevator
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Industrial-modern living at it's finest, find this unique turn-key oasis in downtown Harbor East. Fresh paint and brand new flooring welcome you into this Two bedroom, Two bath residence. Walking into the light filled family room, floor to ceiling windows encompass both walls of this corner unit. A new backsplash in the kitchen compliments designer light fixtures and recess lighting installed to match the modern paint pallet and contemporary fixtures. The loft style second-bedroom features two closets with ample storage space, and soaring 11'+ ceilings. Across the hall is a full second bathroom with new paint, exhaust fan, and designer sconces. Separate from the living area, the Master Bedroom is complete with on-suite bathroom, a full wall of windows, dual closets, and new recessed lighting. A highly coveted deeded parking space is just steps from the front door, with a garage exit off of the main street allowing for easy in and out access. Eight50 Aliceanna Street condominiums are situated perfectly in Harbor East withing walking distance of numerous restaurants, nightlife, shopping, and the brand new Whole Foods. For Sale As Well!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Eight 50 Aliceanna have any available units?
Eight 50 Aliceanna has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does Eight 50 Aliceanna have?
Some of Eight 50 Aliceanna's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Eight 50 Aliceanna currently offering any rent specials?
Eight 50 Aliceanna isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Eight 50 Aliceanna pet-friendly?
No, Eight 50 Aliceanna is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does Eight 50 Aliceanna offer parking?
Yes, Eight 50 Aliceanna does offer parking.
Does Eight 50 Aliceanna have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Eight 50 Aliceanna offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Eight 50 Aliceanna have a pool?
No, Eight 50 Aliceanna does not have a pool.
Does Eight 50 Aliceanna have accessible units?
No, Eight 50 Aliceanna does not have accessible units.
Does Eight 50 Aliceanna have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Eight 50 Aliceanna has units with dishwashers.
