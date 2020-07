Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel bathtub hardwood floors oven walk in closets in unit laundry Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking playground pool garage internet access dogs allowed cats allowed business center car wash area community garden courtyard dog park fire pit game room green community pool table 24hr maintenance bike storage lobby media room online portal package receiving pet friendly

Premiere luxury apartments in the heart of White Marsh. The Arbors at

Baltimore Crossroads is close to numerous popular retailers, restaurants

and entertainment centers, and just minutes from the White Marsh Town

Center. Ideally positioned in the growth corridor of Baltimore, The Arbors

is just two miles to I-95, providing you with direct access to Baltimore,

Towson and Aberdeen. The Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads Town Center is part of a 1,000-acre

mixed-use community located between White Marsh and the Baltimore County

waterfront, along the newly extended MD Rt. 43. It features upscale

apartment homes in a vibrant live/work/play community.