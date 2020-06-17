946 W Lombard St

Amenities
Spacious Townhome near UM and BioPark - Property Id: 235082
Two blocks from the UM Biopark and downtown campus in Hollins Market / Pigtown, this recently renovated 2 bedroom (plus office/den space) / 2 full bath, pet friendly home features the following:
- Abode alarm system, linked to smart home (monthly monitoring included in rent)
- Ecobee smart thermostat, several other smart home features
- Original wood floors throughout
- Corian countertops
- Exposed brick in living room
- Spacious master suite and bath on second floor (with balcony)
- New washer / dryer + basement storage
- Central air
- Backyard with brick patio and room to garden
