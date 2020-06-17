946 W Lombard St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system

Spacious Townhome near UM and BioPark - Property Id: 235082



Two blocks from the UM Biopark and downtown campus in Hollins Market / Pigtown, this recently renovated 2 bedroom (plus office/den space) / 2 full bath, pet friendly home features the following:



- Abode alarm system, linked to smart home (monthly monitoring included in rent)

- Ecobee smart thermostat, several other smart home features

- Original wood floors throughout

- Corian countertops

- Exposed brick in living room

- Spacious master suite and bath on second floor (with balcony)

- New washer / dryer + basement storage

- Central air

- Backyard with brick patio and room to garden

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/235082

