946 W Lombard St
946 W Lombard St

946 West Lombard Street · (551) 200-2651
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

946 West Lombard Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Hollins Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1200 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
Spacious Townhome near UM and BioPark - Property Id: 235082

Two blocks from the UM Biopark and downtown campus in Hollins Market / Pigtown, this recently renovated 2 bedroom (plus office/den space) / 2 full bath, pet friendly home features the following:

- Abode alarm system, linked to smart home (monthly monitoring included in rent)
- Ecobee smart thermostat, several other smart home features
- Original wood floors throughout
- Corian countertops
- Exposed brick in living room
- Spacious master suite and bath on second floor (with balcony)
- New washer / dryer + basement storage
- Central air
- Backyard with brick patio and room to garden
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/235082
Property Id 235082

(RLNE5609497)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 946 W Lombard St have any available units?
946 W Lombard St has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 946 W Lombard St have?
Some of 946 W Lombard St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 946 W Lombard St currently offering any rent specials?
946 W Lombard St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 946 W Lombard St pet-friendly?
Yes, 946 W Lombard St is pet friendly.
Does 946 W Lombard St offer parking?
No, 946 W Lombard St does not offer parking.
Does 946 W Lombard St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 946 W Lombard St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 946 W Lombard St have a pool?
No, 946 W Lombard St does not have a pool.
Does 946 W Lombard St have accessible units?
No, 946 W Lombard St does not have accessible units.
Does 946 W Lombard St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 946 W Lombard St has units with dishwashers.
