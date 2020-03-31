Rent Calculator
Baltimore, MD
929 W LOMBARD STREET
929 W LOMBARD STREET
929 West Lombard Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
929 West Lombard Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Hollins Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
SHORT TERM RENTAL!! Townhouse for month-to-month lease while property is listed for sale. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, close to UMD Pharmacy School. No pets. Tenants need to have an agent schedule showings.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 929 W LOMBARD STREET have any available units?
929 W LOMBARD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 929 W LOMBARD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
929 W LOMBARD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 929 W LOMBARD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 929 W LOMBARD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 929 W LOMBARD STREET offer parking?
No, 929 W LOMBARD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 929 W LOMBARD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 929 W LOMBARD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 929 W LOMBARD STREET have a pool?
No, 929 W LOMBARD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 929 W LOMBARD STREET have accessible units?
No, 929 W LOMBARD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 929 W LOMBARD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 929 W LOMBARD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 929 W LOMBARD STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 929 W LOMBARD STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
