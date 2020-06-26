928 S Highland Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Huge luxury 2 bedroom townhome in Canton boasts an open floorplan with hardwood floors and modern finishes throughout. The main level living room/dining room combo leads to an updated kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances plus a laundry/mud room with full-sized washer dryer and a full bath with custom tile & glass shower. The upper level offers 2 spacious bedrooms as well a den/bonus room and shared hall bath with jetted tub. A finished lower level provides additional living or bedroom space as well as tons of storage! Additional features include an enclosed rear courtyard, detached garage and rooftop deck!



Pets welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/



(RLNE4950634)