Last updated June 23 2019 at 9:46 AM

928 S Highland Ave

928 South Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

928 South Highland Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Huge luxury 2 bedroom townhome in Canton boasts an open floorplan with hardwood floors and modern finishes throughout. The main level living room/dining room combo leads to an updated kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances plus a laundry/mud room with full-sized washer dryer and a full bath with custom tile & glass shower. The upper level offers 2 spacious bedrooms as well a den/bonus room and shared hall bath with jetted tub. A finished lower level provides additional living or bedroom space as well as tons of storage! Additional features include an enclosed rear courtyard, detached garage and rooftop deck!

Pets welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/

(RLNE4950634)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 928 S Highland Ave have any available units?
928 S Highland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 928 S Highland Ave have?
Some of 928 S Highland Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 928 S Highland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
928 S Highland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 928 S Highland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 928 S Highland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 928 S Highland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 928 S Highland Ave offers parking.
Does 928 S Highland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 928 S Highland Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 928 S Highland Ave have a pool?
No, 928 S Highland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 928 S Highland Ave have accessible units?
No, 928 S Highland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 928 S Highland Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 928 S Highland Ave has units with dishwashers.
