Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

Another great renovation from CR of Maryland! Very spacious with open floor plan that gives you the many ways to set up your home! With new flooring, gourmet kitchen with lots of windows for natural light, brand new HVAC system, inclusive of brand new appliances, including washer and dryer! Closely located to Penn North station and easy access to route 40!