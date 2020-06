Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

VIRTUAL VIDEO & VIRTUAL LIVE TOUR ONLY UNTIL JULY 1. See video here: https://vimeo.com/418794645 *** Super large >2000 sq ft newer construction end-unit townhome with modern conveniences and a location you just can't beat. Lots of light from three exposures. Plenty of room for entertaining! Enormous living area with bay window alcove, open living/dining/kitchen with separate breakfast area. Balcony off dining. Huge master BR suite with spacious walk-in closet and ensuite bath. 2 other large bedrooms and full-sized washer/dryer on BR level. 2 car parking! Steps to Little Italy, Harbor East, Fells and Downtown.