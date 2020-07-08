All apartments in Baltimore
921 HOMESTEAD STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

921 HOMESTEAD STREET

921 Homestead St · No Longer Available
Location

921 Homestead St, Baltimore, MD 21218
Ednor Gardens - Lakeside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful rehab single family home Located in Baltimore City, features Huge master bedroom suite with attached bath, 2 additional bedroom, 1 bathroom on the main level and hardwood flooring. Enjoy the exterior amenities such as large fenced in yard with deck off master bedroom. Contact us now to set an appointment!One Year Lease required*Up to 3 pets are allowed and up to 40 lbs with additional rent & deposit*$35 application fee per each occupant 18 years old and over*Background and Credit Check Required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 3
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 HOMESTEAD STREET have any available units?
921 HOMESTEAD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 921 HOMESTEAD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
921 HOMESTEAD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 HOMESTEAD STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 921 HOMESTEAD STREET is pet friendly.
Does 921 HOMESTEAD STREET offer parking?
No, 921 HOMESTEAD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 921 HOMESTEAD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921 HOMESTEAD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 HOMESTEAD STREET have a pool?
No, 921 HOMESTEAD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 921 HOMESTEAD STREET have accessible units?
No, 921 HOMESTEAD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 921 HOMESTEAD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 921 HOMESTEAD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 921 HOMESTEAD STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 921 HOMESTEAD STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

