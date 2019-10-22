Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
919 W BARRE STREET
Last updated November 1 2019 at 11:56 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
919 W BARRE STREET
919 West Barre Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
919 West Barre Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
2 bedroom 1 bath apartment with private parking available in back. great view of Camden Yards. good lighting out front. walking distance UMAB, Camden Yards, Inner Harbor. easy access to 95
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 919 W BARRE STREET have any available units?
919 W BARRE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 919 W BARRE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
919 W BARRE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 W BARRE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 919 W BARRE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 919 W BARRE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 919 W BARRE STREET offers parking.
Does 919 W BARRE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 919 W BARRE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 W BARRE STREET have a pool?
No, 919 W BARRE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 919 W BARRE STREET have accessible units?
No, 919 W BARRE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 919 W BARRE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 919 W BARRE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 919 W BARRE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 919 W BARRE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
