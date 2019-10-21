Amenities
919 North Rosedale Street, Baltimore, MD 21216 - THIS HOME WILL NOT LAST! A Large lovely 2-story row home offers 4 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. As you enter the home, you will be impressed by the open and clean character of the home. The Hardwood floors, crisp paint and updated kitchen cabinets are just a few of the features that will catch your eye. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, recreation and much more. Pets Considered on case-by-case.
Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!