Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

919 North Rosedale Street, Baltimore, MD 21216 - THIS HOME WILL NOT LAST! A Large lovely 2-story row home offers 4 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. As you enter the home, you will be impressed by the open and clean character of the home. The Hardwood floors, crisp paint and updated kitchen cabinets are just a few of the features that will catch your eye. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, recreation and much more. Pets Considered on case-by-case.

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!