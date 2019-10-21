All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 919 North Rosedale Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
919 North Rosedale Street
Last updated September 30 2019 at 11:14 PM

919 North Rosedale Street

919 North Rosedale Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

919 North Rosedale Street, Baltimore, MD 21216
Franklintown Road

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
919 North Rosedale Street, Baltimore, MD 21216 - THIS HOME WILL NOT LAST! A Large lovely 2-story row home offers 4 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. As you enter the home, you will be impressed by the open and clean character of the home. The Hardwood floors, crisp paint and updated kitchen cabinets are just a few of the features that will catch your eye. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, recreation and much more. Pets Considered on case-by-case.
Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 919 North Rosedale Street have any available units?
919 North Rosedale Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 919 North Rosedale Street have?
Some of 919 North Rosedale Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 919 North Rosedale Street currently offering any rent specials?
919 North Rosedale Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 North Rosedale Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 919 North Rosedale Street is pet friendly.
Does 919 North Rosedale Street offer parking?
No, 919 North Rosedale Street does not offer parking.
Does 919 North Rosedale Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 919 North Rosedale Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 North Rosedale Street have a pool?
No, 919 North Rosedale Street does not have a pool.
Does 919 North Rosedale Street have accessible units?
No, 919 North Rosedale Street does not have accessible units.
Does 919 North Rosedale Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 919 North Rosedale Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Eden
777 S Eden St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Rockdale Gardens Apartments
3601 Yennar Ln
Baltimore, MD 21244
The Crescent at Fells Point
951 Fell St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Kensington Gate
5307 Leith Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
McHenry Row
1700 Whetstone Way
Baltimore, MD 21230
1305 Dock Street
1305 Dock St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Rosemont Gardens
2408 Winchester St
Baltimore, MD 21216
The Cecil
1123 North Eutaw Street
Baltimore, MD 21201

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland