Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
911 CEDARCROFT ROAD
Last updated March 17 2020 at 7:11 AM
911 CEDARCROFT ROAD
911 Cedarcroft Road
No Longer Available
Location
911 Cedarcroft Road, Baltimore, MD 21212
Lake Walker
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful home ready to move in immediately!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 911 CEDARCROFT ROAD have any available units?
911 CEDARCROFT ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 911 CEDARCROFT ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
911 CEDARCROFT ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 911 CEDARCROFT ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 911 CEDARCROFT ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 911 CEDARCROFT ROAD offer parking?
No, 911 CEDARCROFT ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 911 CEDARCROFT ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 911 CEDARCROFT ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 911 CEDARCROFT ROAD have a pool?
No, 911 CEDARCROFT ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 911 CEDARCROFT ROAD have accessible units?
No, 911 CEDARCROFT ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 911 CEDARCROFT ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 911 CEDARCROFT ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 911 CEDARCROFT ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 911 CEDARCROFT ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
