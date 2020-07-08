All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

903 UNIVERSITY PARKWAY 401

903 W University Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

903 W University Pkwy, Baltimore, MD 21211
Hampden

Amenities

in unit laundry
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
2 Bedroom Condo in Roland Park - Well-maintained 2 bedroom condo in Roland Park boasts parquet floors and tons of natural light. A fully-equipped kitchen and two ample bedrooms plus a shared hall bath. Controlled access building with washer/dryer in-unit for added convenience. Conveniently located to I83, JHU, and Hampden!

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Michael at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 914.315.7117 or email mmackay@baymgmtgroup.com

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4687781)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 903 UNIVERSITY PARKWAY 401 have any available units?
903 UNIVERSITY PARKWAY 401 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 903 UNIVERSITY PARKWAY 401 currently offering any rent specials?
903 UNIVERSITY PARKWAY 401 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 UNIVERSITY PARKWAY 401 pet-friendly?
No, 903 UNIVERSITY PARKWAY 401 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 903 UNIVERSITY PARKWAY 401 offer parking?
No, 903 UNIVERSITY PARKWAY 401 does not offer parking.
Does 903 UNIVERSITY PARKWAY 401 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 903 UNIVERSITY PARKWAY 401 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 UNIVERSITY PARKWAY 401 have a pool?
No, 903 UNIVERSITY PARKWAY 401 does not have a pool.
Does 903 UNIVERSITY PARKWAY 401 have accessible units?
No, 903 UNIVERSITY PARKWAY 401 does not have accessible units.
Does 903 UNIVERSITY PARKWAY 401 have units with dishwashers?
No, 903 UNIVERSITY PARKWAY 401 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 903 UNIVERSITY PARKWAY 401 have units with air conditioning?
No, 903 UNIVERSITY PARKWAY 401 does not have units with air conditioning.

