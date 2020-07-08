903 UNIVERSITY PARKWAY 401

Amenities

2 Bedroom Condo in Roland Park - Well-maintained 2 bedroom condo in Roland Park boasts parquet floors and tons of natural light. A fully-equipped kitchen and two ample bedrooms plus a shared hall bath. Controlled access building with washer/dryer in-unit for added convenience. Conveniently located to I83, JHU, and Hampden!



Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Michael at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 914.315.7117 or email mmackay@baymgmtgroup.com



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com



No Pets Allowed



