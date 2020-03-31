All apartments in Baltimore
900 Ponca Street
Last updated December 14 2019 at 12:58 AM

900 Ponca Street

900 Ponca Street · No Longer Available
Location

900 Ponca Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Fifteenth Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Awesome remodeled main level apartment with washer & dryer, beautiful kitchen, lots of light, and gleaming hardwoods! Live in the middle of Greektown and walk to all that this awesome neighborhood has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 Ponca Street have any available units?
900 Ponca Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 900 Ponca Street currently offering any rent specials?
900 Ponca Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 Ponca Street pet-friendly?
No, 900 Ponca Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 900 Ponca Street offer parking?
No, 900 Ponca Street does not offer parking.
Does 900 Ponca Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 900 Ponca Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 Ponca Street have a pool?
No, 900 Ponca Street does not have a pool.
Does 900 Ponca Street have accessible units?
No, 900 Ponca Street does not have accessible units.
Does 900 Ponca Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 900 Ponca Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 900 Ponca Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 900 Ponca Street does not have units with air conditioning.
