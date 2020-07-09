9 Talbott St

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom plus a den townhouse available now! This amazing townhouse features 3 spacious bedrooms with ample closet space, a living room, dining room, kitchen, full bath and a possible playroom/den in the basement. There is plenty of additional storage space in the basement also. This property is located on a quiet street and includes a front yard and a fenced back yard for the kids or animals to enjoy. 3 bedroom townhouse available. This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms with ample closet space, a kitchen including a separate laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups, spacious living room and a full bathroom. This property is located on a quiet street. Relax in your front or back yard while the kids play. Call one of our qualified leasing agents today at 410-355-9100 or email us at: rentalmaintenance@yahoo.com

Conveniently located near the Baltimore Inner Harbor, Glen Burnie, BWI, Federal Hill, and Baltimore's Horseshoe & Live Casino's. Property is within walking distance to all major transportation (bus line, light rail and MARC train. We are pet friendly.

Are you a Police Officer, Fire Fighter, Nurse Doctor, School Teacher or in the Military? Ask how you can save additional money off of the monthly rent.