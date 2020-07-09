All apartments in Baltimore
9 Talbott St
9 Talbott St

9 West Talbott Street · No Longer Available
Location

9 West Talbott Street, Baltimore, MD 21225
Brooklyn

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom plus a den townhouse available now! This amazing townhouse features 3 spacious bedrooms with ample closet space, a living room, dining room, kitchen, full bath and a possible playroom/den in the basement. There is plenty of additional storage space in the basement also. This property is located on a quiet street and includes a front yard and a fenced back yard for the kids or animals to enjoy. 3 bedroom townhouse available. This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms with ample closet space, a kitchen including a separate laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups, spacious living room and a full bathroom. This property is located on a quiet street. Relax in your front or back yard while the kids play. Call one of our qualified leasing agents today at 410-355-9100 or email us at: rentalmaintenance@yahoo.com
Conveniently located near the Baltimore Inner Harbor, Glen Burnie, BWI, Federal Hill, and Baltimore's Horseshoe & Live Casino's. Property is within walking distance to all major transportation (bus line, light rail and MARC train. We are pet friendly.
Are you a Police Officer, Fire Fighter, Nurse Doctor, School Teacher or in the Military? Ask how you can save additional money off of the monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Talbott St have any available units?
9 Talbott St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 9 Talbott St have?
Some of 9 Talbott St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Talbott St currently offering any rent specials?
9 Talbott St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Talbott St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9 Talbott St is pet friendly.
Does 9 Talbott St offer parking?
No, 9 Talbott St does not offer parking.
Does 9 Talbott St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Talbott St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Talbott St have a pool?
No, 9 Talbott St does not have a pool.
Does 9 Talbott St have accessible units?
No, 9 Talbott St does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Talbott St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 Talbott St does not have units with dishwashers.

