850 E. Pratt St. Unit 37 Available 06/14/19 Gorgeous 3bd/2.5ba Townhome Near Little Italy with Amenities Galore! Available 6/14! - Located only one mile from JHMI, less than a half mile from the Inner Harbor, and only a short walk to Inner Harbor East, this gorgeous Little Italy 3bd/2.5ba End of Group Townhome boasts amenities galore!



Included are CAC, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer, Separate Living Room & Dining Room, Two Sunrooms, Two Balconies, Updated Kitchen with Granite Countertops, High Ceilings with Crown Moulding, 2-Car Garage, 2-Car Driveway, Hardwood Floors and Carpet! Condo Association provides landscape maintenance, grass cutting, and snow removal!



This wonderful home is available 6/14!



Pet policy: Cats/Small dogs okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet



