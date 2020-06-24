All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 850 E. Pratt St. Unit 37.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
850 E. Pratt St. Unit 37
Last updated April 9 2019 at 10:23 AM

850 E. Pratt St. Unit 37

850 East Pratt Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

850 East Pratt Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Jonestown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
850 E. Pratt St. Unit 37 Available 06/14/19 Gorgeous 3bd/2.5ba Townhome Near Little Italy with Amenities Galore! Available 6/14! - Located only one mile from JHMI, less than a half mile from the Inner Harbor, and only a short walk to Inner Harbor East, this gorgeous Little Italy 3bd/2.5ba End of Group Townhome boasts amenities galore!

Included are CAC, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer, Separate Living Room & Dining Room, Two Sunrooms, Two Balconies, Updated Kitchen with Granite Countertops, High Ceilings with Crown Moulding, 2-Car Garage, 2-Car Driveway, Hardwood Floors and Carpet! Condo Association provides landscape maintenance, grass cutting, and snow removal!

This wonderful home is available 6/14!

Pet policy: Cats/Small dogs okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet

See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:

Americanmanage.com

Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!

No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.

(RLNE3424151)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 850 E. Pratt St. Unit 37 have any available units?
850 E. Pratt St. Unit 37 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 850 E. Pratt St. Unit 37 have?
Some of 850 E. Pratt St. Unit 37's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 850 E. Pratt St. Unit 37 currently offering any rent specials?
850 E. Pratt St. Unit 37 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 E. Pratt St. Unit 37 pet-friendly?
Yes, 850 E. Pratt St. Unit 37 is pet friendly.
Does 850 E. Pratt St. Unit 37 offer parking?
Yes, 850 E. Pratt St. Unit 37 offers parking.
Does 850 E. Pratt St. Unit 37 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 850 E. Pratt St. Unit 37 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 E. Pratt St. Unit 37 have a pool?
No, 850 E. Pratt St. Unit 37 does not have a pool.
Does 850 E. Pratt St. Unit 37 have accessible units?
No, 850 E. Pratt St. Unit 37 does not have accessible units.
Does 850 E. Pratt St. Unit 37 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 850 E. Pratt St. Unit 37 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atrium
118 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Hamlet West
1729 Champlain Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
613 Portland
613 Portland Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
824 N Calvert
824 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Standard at Preston Gardens
501 St Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Rodgers Forge
6809 Bellona Ave
Baltimore, MD 21212
Jefferson House
4 E 32nd St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Wyman Park
3925 Beech Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland