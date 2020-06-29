Rent Calculator
Baltimore, MD
827 SHERIDAN AVE
Last updated February 22 2020 at 9:54 AM
827 SHERIDAN AVE
827 Sheridan Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
827 Sheridan Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21212
Woodbourne - McCabe
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 827 SHERIDAN AVE have any available units?
827 SHERIDAN AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 827 SHERIDAN AVE currently offering any rent specials?
827 SHERIDAN AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 827 SHERIDAN AVE pet-friendly?
No, 827 SHERIDAN AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 827 SHERIDAN AVE offer parking?
Yes, 827 SHERIDAN AVE offers parking.
Does 827 SHERIDAN AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 827 SHERIDAN AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 827 SHERIDAN AVE have a pool?
No, 827 SHERIDAN AVE does not have a pool.
Does 827 SHERIDAN AVE have accessible units?
No, 827 SHERIDAN AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 827 SHERIDAN AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 827 SHERIDAN AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 827 SHERIDAN AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 827 SHERIDAN AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
