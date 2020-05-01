All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:35 AM

827 S. Montford Ave

827 South Montford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

827 South Montford Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
827 S. Montford Ave Available 07/15/19 Awesome Canton 2bd/2.5ba house.. W/D, DW, CAC and More! Available 7/15! - Awesome Canton 2bd/2.5ba house with W/D, CAC, alarm, finished basement with full bathroom, walk-in master closet, rear patio, crown molding, updated kitchen and bathroom, ceiling fans, exposed brick... A MUST SEE!! Convenient to Canton Square and local retail establishments. Just a minute walk to the Baltimore Waterfront promenade! Utilities not included in rent. Available 7/15!

Pet policy: Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis.

See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:

Americanmanage.com

Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!

No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.

(RLNE2400522)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 827 S. Montford Ave have any available units?
827 S. Montford Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 827 S. Montford Ave have?
Some of 827 S. Montford Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 827 S. Montford Ave currently offering any rent specials?
827 S. Montford Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 827 S. Montford Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 827 S. Montford Ave is pet friendly.
Does 827 S. Montford Ave offer parking?
No, 827 S. Montford Ave does not offer parking.
Does 827 S. Montford Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 827 S. Montford Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 827 S. Montford Ave have a pool?
No, 827 S. Montford Ave does not have a pool.
Does 827 S. Montford Ave have accessible units?
No, 827 S. Montford Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 827 S. Montford Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 827 S. Montford Ave has units with dishwashers.
