826 Oldham Street

Amazing 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom house in Baltimore.



Constructed in 2015, this is a brand new, energy efficient townhouse located in O'donnell square Ryan Homes neighborhood. It is minutes away from Brewer's Hill, Canton square and canton. It is across the street from Johns Hopkins Bayview hospital, BJ's wholesale and I-95 and a 5 minutes' drive from the canton crossing shopping mall.



The townhouse is a Mozart with attic model, which is the largest model in the neighborhood. This townhouse is one of the very few among the Mozart houses with a 2-car garage and 2-car driveway. It is four stories with 3 very large master bedrooms with plenty of closet space, 3.5 bathrooms with a Jacuzzi and 2 patios.



It is packed with upgrades and features:Hardwood floors, hardwood stairs with upgraded railing, upgraded vanities, an open large living and dining room design, kitchen with marble counter-tops and island, stainless steel brand new appliances, Jacuzzi in one of the master bedrooms, upgraded bathrooms, upgraded patio (largest that can be built), in-house brand new washer and dryer, central heating and AC with individual temperature control on each floor. No yard maintenance needed since all common areas are maintained by the homeowner's association.



The property is managed by Magnet living, LLC. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 7th 2020. $2,450/month rent. $2,450 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Anthony Peluso at 410-688-8464 to learn more.