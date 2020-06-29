All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
826 Oldham Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:10 AM

826 Oldham Street

826 Oldham St · No Longer Available
Baltimore
Location

826 Oldham St, Baltimore, MD 21224
Fifteenth Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom house in Baltimore.

Constructed in 2015, this is a brand new, energy efficient townhouse located in O'donnell square Ryan Homes neighborhood. It is minutes away from Brewer's Hill, Canton square and canton. It is across the street from Johns Hopkins Bayview hospital, BJ's wholesale and I-95 and a 5 minutes' drive from the canton crossing shopping mall.

The townhouse is a Mozart with attic model, which is the largest model in the neighborhood. This townhouse is one of the very few among the Mozart houses with a 2-car garage and 2-car driveway. It is four stories with 3 very large master bedrooms with plenty of closet space, 3.5 bathrooms with a Jacuzzi and 2 patios.

It is packed with upgrades and features:Hardwood floors, hardwood stairs with upgraded railing, upgraded vanities, an open large living and dining room design, kitchen with marble counter-tops and island, stainless steel brand new appliances, Jacuzzi in one of the master bedrooms, upgraded bathrooms, upgraded patio (largest that can be built), in-house brand new washer and dryer, central heating and AC with individual temperature control on each floor. No yard maintenance needed since all common areas are maintained by the homeowner's association.

The property is managed by Magnet living, LLC. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 7th 2020. $2,450/month rent. $2,450 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Anthony Peluso at 410-688-8464 to learn more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 826 Oldham Street have any available units?
826 Oldham Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 826 Oldham Street have?
Some of 826 Oldham Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 826 Oldham Street currently offering any rent specials?
826 Oldham Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 826 Oldham Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 826 Oldham Street is pet friendly.
Does 826 Oldham Street offer parking?
Yes, 826 Oldham Street offers parking.
Does 826 Oldham Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 826 Oldham Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 826 Oldham Street have a pool?
No, 826 Oldham Street does not have a pool.
Does 826 Oldham Street have accessible units?
No, 826 Oldham Street does not have accessible units.
Does 826 Oldham Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 826 Oldham Street has units with dishwashers.

