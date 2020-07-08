All apartments in Baltimore
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
822 S BOND STREET S
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:31 AM

822 S BOND STREET S

822 South Bond Street · No Longer Available
Location

822 South Bond Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Fells Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully renovated and perfectly located! Take in all that Fells Point has to offer in this sleek, spacious and smart renovation a block from the water. Two bedrooms with large windows and original hardwood floors, extra large living space with gleaming floors, exposed brick walls, recessed lighting, and powder room. The show stopper is the kitchen ~ gather around the island in this stunning, bright modern kitchen that's an entertainer's pride, and a chef's joy. The hearth is ready for cozy fires, and there's a newly carpeted loft that provides that extra, flexible space everyone is looking for -- home office, TV or movie watching den -- many possibilities . Generous extra closets on the second floor, along with a full size washer & dryer, ceiling fans and recessed lighting. Spacious and newly updated full bath complete the picture. This fabulous condo is in the heart of Fells with a deeded parking spot and shared outdoor space. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

