817 S MILTON AVE

Three fully-finished levels in "Canton proper" at THIS PRICE?! The old adage is true - LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Price improved AND even MORE negotiable with a longer lease term! People are loving this house. Get it before it's GONE! Steps to grocery, shopping, restaurants, nightlife, parks, waterfront, dog parks, major highways and so much more - this Baltimore townhouse in the beautiful Canton neighborhood is one you MUST checkout! Perfect for roommates and/or anyone looking to enjoy awesome Canton living with room to stretch-out, this 2 bed, 2 full bath home also features a 3rd bedroom in the lower level along with a den/office - everyone gets their own space... and then some! The first floor offers gorgeous hardwoods, exposed brick, separate living and dining rooms, access to the lower level, an awesome custom kitchen with granite and stainless appliances, access to the private rear deck and more! Stepping down to the lower level, you'll find more exposed brick, a possible 3rd bedroom, a full ceramic bath with glass shower, a separate office/den for even more space and plenty of storage. The upper bedroom level, where you'll find the laundry as well, boasts even more exposed brick, refinished hardwoods, an open and airy floor plan, a great-sized front bedroom, a large ceramic full bath with soaking tub, another bedroom in the rear of the home and access to the rear deck. This one really is a treat! With plenty of angled parking and an End of Group feel that floods the home with natural light, you'll find it hard to leave the house once tempted to explore all of the great things the area and the home have to offer!!!