Home
Baltimore, MD
816 RYAN STREET
Last updated July 24 2019 at 7:41 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
816 RYAN STREET
816 Ryan Street
No Longer Available
Location
816 Ryan Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available June 1st, 2019. 4 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse. 2 car garage . fully furnished. walking distance UMAB, medical center, Camden Yards, Inner Harbor. Easy access to 95.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 816 RYAN STREET have any available units?
816 RYAN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 816 RYAN STREET have?
Some of 816 RYAN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 816 RYAN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
816 RYAN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 RYAN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 816 RYAN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 816 RYAN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 816 RYAN STREET offers parking.
Does 816 RYAN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 816 RYAN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 RYAN STREET have a pool?
No, 816 RYAN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 816 RYAN STREET have accessible units?
No, 816 RYAN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 816 RYAN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 816 RYAN STREET has units with dishwashers.
