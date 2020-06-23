All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 810 S KENWOOD AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
810 S KENWOOD AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

810 S KENWOOD AVENUE

810 South Kenwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Canton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

810 South Kenwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***50% of first month rent incentive for approved applicant!*** Awesome Contemporary Canton row-home with PARKING! Complete with hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, large deck off main level, exposed brick, huge upstairs bathroom with double vanities, separate shower and soaking tub and large walk-in closet. Only four blocks from Canton Square, Safeway and other establishments! Pets allowed! Pet fee waived for smaller dogs and cats. Pet fee will be applied for large dogs. Photos reflect property shown as vacant and occupied. Property is currently vacant and ready to rent, and painted cream throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 S KENWOOD AVENUE have any available units?
810 S KENWOOD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 810 S KENWOOD AVENUE have?
Some of 810 S KENWOOD AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 S KENWOOD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
810 S KENWOOD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 S KENWOOD AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 810 S KENWOOD AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 810 S KENWOOD AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 810 S KENWOOD AVENUE offers parking.
Does 810 S KENWOOD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 810 S KENWOOD AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 S KENWOOD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 810 S KENWOOD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 810 S KENWOOD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 810 S KENWOOD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 810 S KENWOOD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 810 S KENWOOD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Eden
777 S Eden St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Highland Haus
3232 Eastern Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
The Atrium
118 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Banner Hill
611 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
1817 Maryland Avenue
1817 Maryland Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Greenehouse
519 W Pratt St
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Mount Royal
103 E Mt Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21202
Rosemont Gardens
2408 Winchester St
Baltimore, MD 21216

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland