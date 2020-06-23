810 S KENWOOD AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***50% of first month rent incentive for approved applicant!*** Awesome Contemporary Canton row-home with PARKING! Complete with hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, large deck off main level, exposed brick, huge upstairs bathroom with double vanities, separate shower and soaking tub and large walk-in closet. Only four blocks from Canton Square, Safeway and other establishments! Pets allowed! Pet fee waived for smaller dogs and cats. Pet fee will be applied for large dogs. Photos reflect property shown as vacant and occupied. Property is currently vacant and ready to rent, and painted cream throughout.