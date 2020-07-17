All apartments in Baltimore
809 Cathedral Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:55 PM

809 Cathedral Street

809 Cathedral Street · (443) 990-0011
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

809 Cathedral Street, Baltimore, MD 21201
Mount Vernon

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 809 Cathedral Street - Unit 4 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
809 Cathedral Street - Unit 4 Available 07/19/20 1 BR 1 BA Condo with a large den in the charming and historical area of Mount Vernon. - 1 BR 1 BA condominium with a large den in the charming and historical part of Mount Vernon. Easy access to I-95, I-83, public transportation (light rail, subway, and metro bus) and just outside of Downtown Baltimore.

The windows are furnished with decorative shutters, ceiling fans, and a custom dresser in the bedroom. Balcony is accessible from the bedroom. Condominium has window air condition units provided.

(RLNE3978949)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 Cathedral Street have any available units?
809 Cathedral Street has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 809 Cathedral Street have?
Some of 809 Cathedral Street's amenities include patio / balcony, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 Cathedral Street currently offering any rent specials?
809 Cathedral Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 Cathedral Street pet-friendly?
No, 809 Cathedral Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 809 Cathedral Street offer parking?
No, 809 Cathedral Street does not offer parking.
Does 809 Cathedral Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 Cathedral Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 Cathedral Street have a pool?
No, 809 Cathedral Street does not have a pool.
Does 809 Cathedral Street have accessible units?
No, 809 Cathedral Street does not have accessible units.
Does 809 Cathedral Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 809 Cathedral Street does not have units with dishwashers.
