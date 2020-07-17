Amenities

patio / balcony air conditioning ceiling fan furnished

809 Cathedral Street - Unit 4 Available 07/19/20 1 BR 1 BA Condo with a large den in the charming and historical area of Mount Vernon. - 1 BR 1 BA condominium with a large den in the charming and historical part of Mount Vernon. Easy access to I-95, I-83, public transportation (light rail, subway, and metro bus) and just outside of Downtown Baltimore.



The windows are furnished with decorative shutters, ceiling fans, and a custom dresser in the bedroom. Balcony is accessible from the bedroom. Condominium has window air condition units provided.



(RLNE3978949)