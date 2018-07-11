All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 803 REVERDY ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
803 REVERDY ROAD
Last updated October 24 2019 at 3:27 AM

803 REVERDY ROAD

803 Reverdy Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

803 Reverdy Road, Baltimore, MD 21212
Chinquapin Park - Belvedere

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nicely renovated unit ready for immediate occupancy - welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 REVERDY ROAD have any available units?
803 REVERDY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 803 REVERDY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
803 REVERDY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 REVERDY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 803 REVERDY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 803 REVERDY ROAD offer parking?
No, 803 REVERDY ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 803 REVERDY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 803 REVERDY ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 REVERDY ROAD have a pool?
No, 803 REVERDY ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 803 REVERDY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 803 REVERDY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 803 REVERDY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 803 REVERDY ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 803 REVERDY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 803 REVERDY ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Abell
1 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
2606 Talbot Rd
2606 Talbot Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Fountainview
3638 Fords Ln
Baltimore, MD 21215
Park Crescent
6535 Falkirk Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
306 W Franklin
306 West Franklin Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
520 Park
520 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Fallstaff Manor
3014-K Romaric Ct
Baltimore, MD 21209
225 North Calvert Street
225 North Calvert Street
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland