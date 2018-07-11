Rent Calculator
803 REVERDY ROAD
803 REVERDY ROAD
803 Reverdy Road
Location
803 Reverdy Road, Baltimore, MD 21212
Chinquapin Park - Belvedere
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nicely renovated unit ready for immediate occupancy - welcome home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 803 REVERDY ROAD have any available units?
803 REVERDY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 803 REVERDY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
803 REVERDY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 REVERDY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 803 REVERDY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 803 REVERDY ROAD offer parking?
No, 803 REVERDY ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 803 REVERDY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 803 REVERDY ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 REVERDY ROAD have a pool?
No, 803 REVERDY ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 803 REVERDY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 803 REVERDY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 803 REVERDY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 803 REVERDY ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 803 REVERDY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 803 REVERDY ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
