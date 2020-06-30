783 N. Grantley Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated ceiling fan alarm system

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system

Newly renovated thee bedroom home in a quiet community offering lots of wonderful amenities. Walk in to a bright entry that splits off to the large front living area with high ceilings w/ fans, then walk over to the formal dining room just also off your kitchen. The kitchen boasts all new cabinets, large appliances and new flooring. On those lovely summer evenings go out to your private fenced in yard with a deck to have family cookouts. On the upper level of this home you will find three bedrooms all with new carpeting and ceiling fans and a new ceramic bath with all new fixtures. Access to washer/dryer hookups on the lower level. Home has a alarm system available for $35 extra per month. NO PETS ALLOWED. Ready to move in by April 1st. EZ street parking. **** No Showings til March 1st 2020****



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4456586)