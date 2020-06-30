All apartments in Baltimore
783 N. Grantley Street
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:30 AM

783 N. Grantley Street

783 North Grantley Street · No Longer Available
Location

783 North Grantley Street, Baltimore, MD 21229
Edmondson

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
ceiling fan
alarm system
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
Coming Soon ! Renovated Three Bedroom Home! - Look at this lovely three bedroom home offering new carpeting, hardwood floors, new kit, new bath, ceiling fans, fenced front and rear yards. Y

Newly renovated thee bedroom home in a quiet community offering lots of wonderful amenities. Walk in to a bright entry that splits off to the large front living area with high ceilings w/ fans, then walk over to the formal dining room just also off your kitchen. The kitchen boasts all new cabinets, large appliances and new flooring. On those lovely summer evenings go out to your private fenced in yard with a deck to have family cookouts. On the upper level of this home you will find three bedrooms all with new carpeting and ceiling fans and a new ceramic bath with all new fixtures. Access to washer/dryer hookups on the lower level. Home has a alarm system available for $35 extra per month. NO PETS ALLOWED. Ready to move in by April 1st. EZ street parking. **** No Showings til March 1st 2020****

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4456586)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 783 N. Grantley Street have any available units?
783 N. Grantley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 783 N. Grantley Street have?
Some of 783 N. Grantley Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 783 N. Grantley Street currently offering any rent specials?
783 N. Grantley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 783 N. Grantley Street pet-friendly?
No, 783 N. Grantley Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 783 N. Grantley Street offer parking?
No, 783 N. Grantley Street does not offer parking.
Does 783 N. Grantley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 783 N. Grantley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 783 N. Grantley Street have a pool?
No, 783 N. Grantley Street does not have a pool.
Does 783 N. Grantley Street have accessible units?
No, 783 N. Grantley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 783 N. Grantley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 783 N. Grantley Street does not have units with dishwashers.

